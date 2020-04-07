Stephanie Grisham will be Melania’s chief of staff

Stephanie Grisham will step down from the White House press secretary position to work exclusively for First Lady Melania Trump, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

“I’m excited to welcome Stephanie to the team in this new role,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “He has been a true leader and leader in Administration even before the first day, and I know he will excel as Chief of Staff.”

Grisham was the woman’s first press secretary before replacing Sarah Sanders as the White House Press Secretary leaving in June 2019.

“I continue to be honored to serve both the President and the First Lady in the Administration,” Grisham said in a statement. “My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the west wing to help you make a smooth transition for as long as necessary.”

According to the White House, the current first lady’s chief of staff, Lindsay Reynolds, has given up spending time with her family.

The news shows that newly appointed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is planning to shake the communications team.

Grisham served as White House Press Secretary and White House Communications Director after taking office. Sean Spicer was President Trump’s first press secretary, but resigned after Anthony Scaramucci was appointed director of communications. Scaramucci was fired after eleven days for the job, and since then, he has been slamming the president.

After Sanders left, President Trump completely shifted from the press secretary’s traditional role, preferring to speak to the press himself during appearances at the Oval Office or while leaving the White House for travel.

Since then, the president has led the rollout of the daily press during the coronavirus crisis, giving unprecedented access to White House journalists.

Axios on Friday reported that Meadows considers Trump’s campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany a replacement for Grisham or Alyssa Farah, former Deputy Secretary of Press Mike Pence, who currently serves as the press secretary for the defense department. .