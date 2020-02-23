Stephanie Kyriacou, just 19, receives an 8-shot gain at Bonville | Golfing information

%MINIFYHTMLb0314f7b0d2e3cab7489c18f8d43dd8011%

%MINIFYHTMLb0314f7b0d2e3cab7489c18f8d43dd8012%

Stephanie Kyriacou achieved a robust eight-shot victory

%MINIFYHTMLb0314f7b0d2e3cab7489c18f8d43dd8013%

%MINIFYHTMLb0314f7b0d2e3cab7489c18f8d43dd8014%

The new year of the Ladies European Tour began with a remarkable victory for the amateur teen Stephanie Kyriacou in the Australian Girls Classic Bonville.

%MINIFYHTMLb0314f7b0d2e3cab7489c18f8d43dd8015% %MINIFYHTMLb0314f7b0d2e3cab7489c18f8d43dd8016%

Kyriacou preserved a two-shot guide all through the night time, and challenged his inexperience by breaking into an emphatic 8-shot victory just after taking pictures a seven underneath 65 on the past working day at Bonville Golf Resort.

The 19-12 months-outdated lady showed no indicators of nerves from the starting and remaining the chase pack powering her with a surprising 9 striker, following a small hen in the second with five straight from the fourth in an exterior 29 that opened an advantage of 9 shots.

Kyriacou escaped the discipline with 7 birdies in 10 holes.

The Sydney native, Kyriacou, ongoing her birdie bombardment with an additional attain in the tenth, and her eighth spherical birdie in the 15th explained the final 3 holes would be a procession.

A bogey at age 16 mattered tiny when he closed an remarkable victory with a pair of pairs for a winning score of 22 underneath par, with the environment amount 35, Ayean Cho successful the race for 2nd area when he managed the past to complete a shot forward of Linnea Strom

"I am dropped for words and phrases and I'm still in cloud nine. I assume all the things was likely my way currently. I was fairly positive to get into the very last round," reported Kyriacou, who will now focus on how to turn out to be a specialist with his father, Nick, It was also in your bag for the 7 days.

Get the best costs and e book a spherical in a person of one,700 classes in the British isles and Eire

"I experienced a great start out. The 1st hole was not excellent again, but immediately after that I recovered and experienced five birdies in a row. Just after that, I played a minimal far more defensively, because I assumed I experienced a little bit of an benefit by then On the last hole, I was contemplating about what would transpire, but I told myself to catch up and then worry. "

Scottish Gemma Dryburgh managed only a single birdie in a disappointing 72 that still left her in fourth spot, just in advance of Solheim Cup star Anne Van Dam, while Danish rookie Linette Littau Durr Holmslykke won a new vehicle with a gap in a person on 17..