Stephen Amell Goes Candid After Having Panic Attack In Interview | Stephen amell

Stephen amell opens with the suffering of a panic attack in the middle of an interview.

The 38 year old woman The arrow The actor said he was in the wrong place during his speech on the Inside of You podcast, which he ultimately had to cut short.

“I did RoseyPodcast after the end of Arrow. We had to cut it short because I had a full panic attack. It was not pretty. I came back a few weeks ago to talk about it. I was really in a bad situation and I am happy to report that I am much better. ” Stephen wrote on his Twitter.

During the interview, Stephen explained that he “struggled” with the end of Arrow and felt “mentally exhausted”.

Shortly after, he can be heard asking, “Is it hot here or am I just sweating?” And later stop the interview. “I don’t feel good at all. I think I just have to go. I just want to walk. I just need fresh air” Stephen Explain.

When Stephen Returning to complete the interview several weeks later, he said that he had not previously addressed his feelings about Arrow and that speaking about his feelings had triggered him. He added that he had also consulted a doctor, who had returned him to a healthy state.

We are happy Stephen is in a better mental space now!

– Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 21, 2020

