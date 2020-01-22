Stephen Amell Talks “Arrow” Death Scene Frustrations and Make Season 8 “For Money” | Arrow, Stephen Amell

Stephen amell recently opened the last season of his hit show The arrow.

The series will end with the last episode next week, and the 38-year-old actor spoke of his frustrations about filming his death scene in the Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover.

“They’re going out very well, the fans love them … [but] I always think about what we leave on the table because we are trying to do something really extraordinary and with this incredible breadth within the limits of our typical program. It never made sense to me, “he said of the” Inside of You “podcast crossovers.

“They were trying to conclude [scene partners] Caity [Lotz] and Grant [Gustin]… Before filming the cover of the scene where I died, “he continued. “I don’t blame anyone for that, but it’s a scene with me from Arrow that takes place on Supergirl, with a Supergirl crew, with demands at the same time Grant and Caity… And they try to shoot them so that Flash and Legends don’t ruin their day the next day. Meanwhile, the f – king Green Arrow was lying on a stretcher trying to deliver his lines to something other than a f – king tennis ball. So there are a lot of scenes where I act and there just aren’t any other actors out there, and it’s just not an acceptable way to create the best product, from my point of view. view. “

He also said he was ready to end Arrow after season seven, but made the last season more for the money.

“I got the proverbial” offer that I couldn’t refuse. “They say:” Well, you will have to shoot 22 episodes with us [for season 7] … which is from July to April “, Stephen sharing. “Are you really telling us that you want to do 22 at price X and finish in April, and not 32 at this price, and that it will be done in October?” Because if you renegotiate, they change your episodic fees. I watched it and it would have been fiscally irresponsible for me to say no. Just fiscally irresponsible. I loved the s – t of season 8, I had a blast, but I was there for the money. More than ever. “

