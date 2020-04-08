Stephen Colbert Enters Trump’s Pettiness: “Who Gives Sh–?”

On behalf of the political opposition where he looked at everything from social media to Parasite that won the Academy Award, the President Donald Trump has turned its daily newsletter into a social: news conference that paid the president as an addition to the injection of his media foes.

During Monday’s brief, for example, Trump attacked two Fox News reporters Kristin Fisher and ABC News’s White House chief of staff Jon Karl to inquire about the cases now announced by the Department of Health and Human Services that hospitals across the country are undernourished and unable to access care. check for coronavirus infection when receiving the drug while transmitting the infection. The director rolls his eyes when Fisher says experimentation is still a big issue in this country. Later, he called Karl “a third-party reporter” who “would not do it” while trying to tell the observer Christi Grimm according to the partisan figure. The left-hand exchange has many exasperated, including a late-night host Stephen ColbertThe.

“What’s wrong with him?” Colbert asked on Tuesday night, before cataloging Grimm’s background. “Look, for the record, this analyst started under Bill Clinton, worked for eight years for George W. Bush, eight years for Barack Obama,” Colbert said. But before it can be done by noting that Trump personally chose Grimm earlier this year for his current position, Colbert disturbed himself. “You know what? Who gives a shit? He said, tossing his hands.

“Trump doesn’t understand that no one cares about these values ​​as well. All of these actions are bad for the camera, man, even if you don’t support you, ”Colbert said. “Because it doesn’t matter who you vote for – everyone just wants to know the truth, ‘Why are you doing that. So grow up and do your damn job. We have to; You must do the same. ”

The host ends with a sigh, asking one at least some of the audience might still be wondering: “Is it Tuesday?”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pWV6WQE5EJc [/ embed]

Colbert is not alone in using his nightly monologue to focus on Trump’s attacks with the media. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel likewise played a video of Trump’s Monday interview, and noted how Trump tried to police the voice of politicians, accessing them asking questions he had thought about better.

“You know what could be better? I hope this happens. One day, all reporters should get together and agree just to ask Trump good questions. Just a dick, “Kimmel said on Tuesday.” One by one, they got up and, ‘Mr. President, why is your leadership style so effective and so effective? ‘Isn’t that a good thing? ”

[check] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQXQbcs2UsM [/ embed]

Lots of Better Stories by Looking at Justice

– Where are the King Stars Joe exotic and Carole Baskin Now?

– Human Calling: Coronavirus Deadly Artists

– How to Watch All Marvel Movies in Movie Order

– Why Don’t Disney + Have More Muppet Products?

– Every New 2020 Film Show early because of Coronavirus

– Tales Of The Circles are Harder Than Not Wrong

– From the Record: Being a Phenomenon by Julia Child

Want to see more? Sign up for our daily Hollywood newspaper and never miss a story.

. [tags: discussion] coronavirus [t] stephen colbert [t] late night [t] donald trump