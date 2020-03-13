Stephen Fry suggests we turn off our alarms to help fight the coronavirus

Finally, Stephen Fry gives us the coronavirus advice we’ve been waiting for – commit to lying.

A British activist, journalist and LGBT + journalist took to Twitter to share the selection advice given to him by Dr’s colleague, Shlain.

It’s simple: to boost your immune system, just allow yourself to sleep as long as your body is depleted.

“Turn on your clock. Wake up naturally, ”he wrote. “It’s amazing that humans are the only people who make products that support the body’s immune system.”

It’s obvious, but before you throw your clock in the window, stop thinking that not everyone can follow the instructions.

Those with a job or family responsibility are less likely to sleep for as long as they would like, and health care workers must be overworked by this time.

“Obviously, not everyone can,” said Fry, acknowledging this, “but it seems to make sense.”

The tip comes from an article by Dr Shlain, who comes from the “front” of the coronavirus.

As well as continuing to clean and wash your hands, Shlain also suggests that opening windows to allow air circulation, drinking more water, and your temperature even when you are not sick, is a clear indication of your condition.

Fry has his own piece of advice: “Until this is over we should all be helpful, friendly and kind to each other, we understand? The hatch is laid. Complaints are forgotten. Conflicts are settled. Businesses are gone. Foreigners smile.

“If the last whistle blows we can go back to being hypocritical. Have you been?”

And until then, he’ll just keep writing.

As you can see, I’ve been saving … pic.twitter.com/BSlsGwLIGl

– Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) March 7, 2020