Stephen Harper steps down from the board of the Conservative Fund to block Jean Charest

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper suddenly left the Conservative Party of Canada’s board when the party fell into organizational chaos and bitter accusation in the first week of its leadership campaign.

And since the first version of this article was published, two conservative top sources have told Macleans that Harper’s primary resignation goal is to free himself to block Jean Charest’s campaign for the party leadership.

Charest, the former Prime Minister of Quebec, who chaired the progressive Conservative Party from 1993 to 1998, called Harper before Christmas to seek his blessing for a run. Harper declined, saying the party was no longer the party leading Charest. As it becomes increasingly clear that Charest is serious about a run, Harper has decided to participate directly in the campaign, sources said.

Harper and Charest were close and worked together effectively as Prime Minister in Harper’s early days. However, they had a problem with Charest transferring $ 2.3 billion to the Quebec government in 2007 to pay for tax cuts, increasing his chances of re-election. More generally, as a Calgarian from the party’s reformist roots, Harper Charest distrusts as a Quebecer who ruled the Liberal Party of Quebec for 15 years.

Harper was asked by friends and party officials after the chaotic resignation of party leader Andrew Scheer in December and the controversial dismissal of his executive director Dustin Van Vugt because of the expenses Scheer had incurred, to resign from the board of the Canada Conservative Fund. Conservative sources said Harper’s eventual departure “at a quiet moment” is likely. Instead, he resigned this week without notice during a trip to India, where he attended a forum for international relations and security.

“The fund is in disarray,” said an experienced conservative.

The Conservative Fund Canada is responsible for the finances of the Conservative Party, which has been a regular fundraising powerhouse since the merger of the Progressive Conservatives and the Canadian Alliance in 2003. The head of the fund was always the former Senator Irving Gerstein, who rarely speaks about party operations in public and doesn’t chat much privately. When Scheer resigned in December from dealing with the 2019 election campaign, there was simultaneous controversy over his personal and household costs. Van Vugt, the executive director of the party, admitted that he had arranged Scheer’s use of party funds on terms that were available to former conservative leaders.

It is controversial whether van Vugt was the only party official who knew about the cost regulation. Conservative sources say that Gerstein normally would have known too. And so it should theoretically be the rest of the fund’s board. But it didn’t work that way.

According to an experienced conservative source, Gerstein has regularly frozen other parts of the party’s executive structure. Harper liked it when he was the leader: the party’s operations arm, the National Council, told him about a party president elected by the council. And the financial operation, the fund, told Harper about Gerstein. Harper called for the party to be organized this way after the Conservative Party was founded, since its legacy parties, the PC and the alliance, had amassed $ 4.5 million in debt.

Separate branches of finance and operations ensured budgetary discipline. Harper integrated and reconciled everything. He didn’t need anyone who knew the details. He was the leader. However, when the news of Scheer’s editions was cleared in December, Harper learned that a system he had designed no longer provided him with the information he thought was necessary.

Emails to Harper loyalists in the party did not immediately receive responses on Wednesday. The party remains very upset by the sudden release of van Vugt, who was ironically put into service as the party’s executive director in 2014 after it was found that his predecessor Dimitri Soudas had been involved in a nomination battle that Harper ordered him to do had to avoid.

If Gerstein and van Vugt knew about the agreement, some conservatives say, it is difficult to justify that only one of them is leaving.

In a statement to Macleans in December, Gerstein said the only meeting between the fund and Scheer was on June 6, 2017 in his parliamentary office. In attendance were Gerstein, Louis Leger, chairman of the audit committee, Scheer and Scheer’s chief secretary Kenzie Potter. “The fund announced its support for Mr. Scheer and that financial inquiries for his election were welcome,” said Gerstein in December. “Not a single application has ever been formally or informally directed to the fund by Mr. Scheer or his representatives.”

“Dustin van Vugt has a lot of friends,” said a well-placed conservative source. “And whatever you think of Scheer, the fact that [van Vugt] took the fall for [Scheer’s editions] means Irving’s toast in the long run.”

Perhaps Harper also wanted to distance himself from a process that was increasingly dominated by two of his former loyalists, Kory Teneycke and Jenni Byrne. Teneycke was one of the main organizers of the campaign to discard Scheer as chairman, starting with television commentary on election night. Byrne is said to be the main organizer of the expected conservative MP Pierre Poilievre’s candidacy for leadership. Teneycke’s company, Rubicon Strategy, is said to be working for Peter MacKay as he prepares for the race. In an interview with Maclean, Teneycke said he didn’t work personally for a candidate’s campaign. The other members of the company could make other decisions, he said.

Byrne was the director of the 2015 Conservative Campaign, Harper’s last serving as Prime Minister, and Teneycke was the campaign spokesman. Since then, neither has been closely involved in party operations. An autopsy report on this campaign was produced by several people inside and outside the party: Brian Loughnane, who led four campaigns for a conservative coalition in Australia that coincided with Harper’s tenure as Canada’s conservative leader; John Walsh, then President of the Conservative Party; van Vugt; and Diane Finley, Haldimand Norfolk MP, who was a former Harper cabinet minister.

Harper’s departure from the fund will not mean the end of his close relationship with the party. Another source near Harper said that fund members must remain neutral in leadership campaigns and that Harper wants more “scope” than this rule allows.

– with files by Stephen Maher

