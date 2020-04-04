Stephen Kenny can take over from Mick McCarthy as Republic of Ireland supervisor as coronavirus pandemic forces programs to go forward

Mick McCarthy has been replaced as Republic of Eire supervisor with fast effect.

McCarthy was because of to action down from his function at the stop of July, pursuing the end of Euro 2020, with Stephen Kenny lined up as his successor.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty

Mick McCarthy begun his second spell as Eire boss in November 2018

The Euros have been pushed again by 12 months to 2021 owing to the coronavirus pandemic with Eire still to qualify for the event.

The Republic are due to encounter Slovakia absent in their qualifying participate in-offs, with the winner to encounter both Northern Eire or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Nonetheless, the fixture has been postponed for a 2nd time thanks to the pandemic.

Sportsfile – Subscription

Stephen Kenny is the man because of to exchange Mick McCarthy

Interim FAI chief government Gary Owens said: “This has been a difficult scenario for the Association – and for Mick and Stephen in individual – in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the effect it has experienced on the soccer calendar.

“On behalf of president Gerry McAnaney, the board of the FAI and myself, I want to thank both adult males for their professionalism and their knowledge in their dealings with the Affiliation in these unprecedented instances. These are fantastic situations in Irish lifetime and Mick has taken that into account in agreeing to vacate the put up early.

“On behalf of the FAI, I desire to express our gratitude to Mick for his service and motivation to our countrywide group all over his profession and specially in his 2nd spell as Ireland supervisor.

“We wish Mick and his workers well and we thank them all for their challenging function in this European Championship marketing campaign to date.”

The match in opposition to Slovakia was at first thanks to take spot on March 26, then shifted to the June international window due to the suspension of football across Europe.

UEFA announced previously this week that no intercontinental football would go ahead in June, with no new dates declared.

Owens additional: “Stephen will now commence his arranging for the enjoy-off in opposition to Slovakia and every person at the FAI wishes him very well in our bid to qualify for Euro 2020.

“Football will be again and we have so much to appear forward to now in the autumn with the Nations League and the UEFA EURO 2020 participate in-off, adopted by the Environment Cup qualifiers in early 2021.”

