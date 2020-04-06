‘Stephen Kenny doesn’t established the bar at getting average’

Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers has backed aged boss Stephen Kenny to be a substantial accomplishment as Republic of Eire supervisor.

“Stephen will do a fantastic task,” claimed the 38-12 months-outdated. “All you need to do is search at his monitor file from what we did at Dundalk appropriate as a result of to the U21s wherever he arrived in and incredibly promptly place his stamp on matters. They’ve been participating in some of the very best soccer that Irish U21 groups have ever played, that reveals some of his abilities and the way he would like to do issues.”

Even though some will question the stage of regard the 48-calendar year-previous will command, Rogers has no problems in that regard.

“If you glimpse at the dressing room you are going into, it’s an Irish dressing place complete of lads who want to participate in for their region.

“There’s nothing much better than taking part in for Ireland. I have been in and all-around the squad and I know that the players that are there all want to enjoy for their state. Stephen will tap into that and make the most of it. I’ve no doubt he’ll do an exceptional task and play the model of football that has acquired him there.

“He’ll be genuine to his values and his beliefs in the match and I’m hunting forward to observing what he does with Ireland.”

Obtaining won three SSE Airtricity League titles under Kenny, as properly as being a vital figure in Dundalk’s unforgettable operate to the Europa League group levels in 2016, Rogers states the new Irish manager’s potential to get the most from his players is what sets him aside.

“He’s an fantastic motivator,” reported Rogers. “Man to guy he is brilliant as perfectly. He is aware of how to make gamers tick.”

He added: “One point that is great about Stephen is he requires a great deal of you and he helps make you need more of by yourself. He does not set the bar at becoming common. He wishes you to established your bar higher and can make you feel that you need to be aiming for much better matters and I suppose 2016 epitomised that when you appear at what we realized.

“When you glance at the scale of matters back again then in phrases of budgets and the groups we played in opposition to and how we did then… All of that would not have been attainable until you have a manager who needs you to go out there and be the very best you can be, who thinks in you and makes you believe that in on your own.

“I assume that is some thing that Stephen has in his locker. He would make lads goal bigger and think they can do much better and if you believe that these matters then that is 50 percent the fight.

“If you look at the groups he has managed and the results he has had, then you’d be hopeful of that continuing in the senior occupation. He’ll have designed up a relationship with a large amount of those people young gamers by now and realizing Stephen he’ll have been at every single match all around the British isles and Eire and pondering about when he is heading to just take the reins.

“Now is that time and I’m guaranteed he’s definitely prepared to take on that job.”