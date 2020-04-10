Stephen Kenny identified to get paid contract extension over and above 2022

Republic of Eire supervisor Stephen Kenny poses for a portrait near to his residence in Co Louth prior to speaking to the media. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny insists he’d like to stay on as Ireland supervisor beyond 2022 but admits he’ll have to earn the correct to a contract extension.

Speaking for the initially time since the FAI opted to accelerate their succession strategy in light of the coronavirus disruption to soccer, Kenny also discovered he hadn’t spoken to Robbie Keane.

Ireland’s record goalscorer has been remaining in the lurch by Kenny declining to retain him on his backroom staff members despite him remaining below deal with the FAI for yet another two a long time.

The new boss changed Mick McCarthy’s coach Keane with Damien Duff, who he says impressed him on the Uefa Professional License program operate by the FAI.

Kenny’s 1st video game, as it stands is the Uefa Nations League opener in Bulgaria on September 3, with the Euro perform-off in Slovakia probable to be held the following month, with the remaining in November.

His eyesight, when asked currently, is to steer Eire to the Euro finals, now deferred until finally June 2021, and so accumulate an unparalleled selection of senior international video games about a yr.

He’s identified to show himself worthy of another deal previous late 2022 when the Planet Cup is to be staged in Qatar.

“In my possess head, if we can qualify for the Euros that we’ll have up to 17 matches, 13 aggressive and four friendlies,” he mentioned during a video clip press convention from his home in Blackrock, Co Louth.

“That’s never took place right before and it’s one thing I’ll test to make transpire. What an option that is and I’d really like absolutely everyone to be part of that.

“For me to get a more time agreement means owning to make it with degree of functionality and how we perform.

“This, for me, is not a stepping-stone for an additional occupation. Managing Ireland is my greatest honour.”

Kenny also defined the rationale for replacing a single centurion with one more on his coaching workers.

“I’m positive Robbie will have a fantastic job in coaching, inevitably going into management,” he stated of Jonathan Woodgate’s assistant at Middlesbrough.

“It all happened fairly speedily from late final Friday and preferably, I would have chosen to have had a dialogue with Robbie. The instances weren’t right and there’s advanced deal difficulties.

“Keith Andrews is my assistant and we’ve labored genuinely nicely above the previous yr at U21 amount. It’s significant not to have blurred strains on your coaching staff, that roles are specific and never crossover.

“Damien has had a outstanding year at Celtic, encouraging them do properly in Europe, and our coaching coordinator Niall O’Regan asked me to occur to notice the Professional License programs.

“Damien was chosen by our own group to go to Switzerland to place on session to all the other coaches in Europe.

“Keith and Damien are contemporary-contemplating coaches who have coached equally at club and international level. Which is incredibly crucial with know-how progressing promptly.”