Stephen Kenny replaces Mick McCarthy as manager of Ireland

The second post of Mick McCarthy at the head of the Republic of Ireland is finished, Stephen Kenny assuming the role of direction with immediate effect, announced the FAI.

McCarthy took over in November 2018 and was to lead to a Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia on March 26.

However, the coronavirus pandemic saw this assembly postponed, the European Championships having returned in 2021.

Former Dundalk boss and current Ireland under-21 manager Kenny was due to succeed McCarthy on August 1, but is now taking over to plan the Slovakia qualifiers.

An FAI statement reads: “The Football Association of Ireland announces that Mick McCarthy will be replaced by Stephen Kenny as manager of the national team with immediate effect. The transfer was agreed with the two men given the delay in the European Championship play-offs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Mick McCarthy’s contract was due to expire on 31 July after the UEFA Euro 2020 final, Stephen was originally scheduled to step down as an under-21 team on 1 August. This decision gives Stephen Kenny time to plan the European Championship semi-finals against Slovakia later in the year. “

Meanwhile, FAI Interim CEO Gary Owens said, “This has been a difficult situation for the Association – and for Mick and Stephen in particular – following the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the football calendar.

“On behalf of President Gerry McAnaney, the FAI Board of Directors and myself, I would like to thank the two men for their professionalism and understanding in their dealings with the Association in these unprecedented circumstances. These are exceptional moments in Irish life and Mick has taken them into account by agreeing to leave the post earlier.

“On behalf of the FAI, I would like to express our gratitude to Mick for his service and commitment to our national team throughout his career and in particular in his second visit as manager of Ireland. We wish Mick and his staff good luck and thank them all for their hard work to date in the European Championship campaign.

“Stephen will now start planning for the play-offs against Slovakia and everyone at the FAI wishes him luck in our attempt to qualify for Euro 2020. Football will be back and we have so much to wait for now in the fall with the Nations League and the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers, followed by the World Cup qualifiers in early 2021. “

The last McCarthy match at the head of Ireland saw them draw 1-1 with Demark in Dublin last November, because they missed the automatic qualification for the Euros.