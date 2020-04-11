Stephen King approves of Captain Troop’s coronavirus challenge

Stephen King proposes that Green Burner fans change the name of Captain Trips, the moniker for the deadly flu, detailed in the novel Stand, to Captain Tubes for a coronavirus pandemic.

A well-known writer who recently saw his book The Outsider, adapted for the HBO mini-series, responded to a hashtag on Twitter that is being distributed to fans.

– Of course, call it Captain Trump, why not? It fits, “he wrote on Twitter on Thursday (April 9). King is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump.

– Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 9, 2020

His latest tweet, at the time of writing, sees the author calling on the US president to reject the severity of the virus.

“Trump fluff has lowered the coronavirus, and now all Americans are paying the price for his laziness and incompetence. I guess the initial briefings went into one ear and into the other,” he wrote.

– Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 10, 2020

Earlier this week, King apologized for comparing the COVID-19 pandemic to one of his novels.

An American author who wrote The Stand about the 1978 viral pandemic said he knew fans were comparing the modern outbreak to the types of horror depicted in his books.

“People keep saying, ‘God, this is how we live in the history of Stephen King,'” he told NPR. “And my only answer to that is, ‘Excuse me.’

In a recent NPR interview, his author was asked how he copes with the fear and anxiety associated with a pandemic.

“The short answer is that I’m not,” he said. “What I live with, and what I suspect, is that a lot of people are living now – it’s a house fever … But to be in the house day after day, all I can say is I have achieved wonderful success in the novel because there really isn’t much to do and it’s a good way to get rid of fear. “