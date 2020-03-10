Stephen King dethroned comparison between coronavirus and “The Stand”

Stephen King has spoken out against rumors that the epidemic coronavirus virus is comparable to the Blue written in The Stand.

The fictional virus legendary author suffered over 99 per cent of the world’s population, and supporters are beginning to make comparisons with the modern epidemic diseases.

Author clarified his position on Twitter, trying to defuse the speculative frenzy.

“No, not like karanavirus stand,” – wrote in a tweet King. “It’s never that serious. It’s fast to survive. Stay calm and take all reasonable precautions.”

– Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 8, 2020

Calm, but cautious approach King overlapped with other pillars of the entertainment industry, as has just confirmed the Coachella festival transferred from April to October as a preventive action.

The new James Bond film “No Time To Die” is not too late. April 3 release date was postponed to November.

Music and Film Festival SXSW in Austin was canceled – should initially start this weekend – the first time since the festival began 33 years ago.

