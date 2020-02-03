Stephen King leaves Facebook for concerns about “false information”

(CNN) – Stephen King left Facebook after raising concerns about incorrect information and privacy.

“I’m quitting Facebook,” the author said on Twitter on Friday. “I am not satisfied with the flood of false information that is permitted in its political advertisements, nor am I confident that I can protect the privacy of its users. Follow me (and Molly, also known as The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, If you want.”

His Facebook profile has since been deleted.

King, who has written more than 50 books, is best known for his works in the genres of horror and fantasy, many of which have been adapted in films and television programs.

However, the 72-year-old is politically active and very open, especially with regard to his views of US President Donald Trump. And when it comes to Facebook, King isn’t a big fan of it either.

The author Stephen King signed copies of his new book “Revival: A Novel” at Book People in Austin, Texas in 2014. (Getty)

Facebook has been made increasingly aware that politicians are allowed to place false ads.

On January 9, Facebook announced that it would not ban political advertisements or take any fail-safe measures to prevent lies in politicians’ advertisements from being spread over the Internet.

With Facebook, advertisers can target small groups, including certain groups of users, with ads. Some critics, including some Facebook employees, have expressed concerns that such targeted political ads could undermine political discourse by reducing the likelihood of competing campaigns and the press seeing the ads and creating transparency and context for the news.

Twitter, on which King continues to operate, announced in October that it will no longer accept political ads.

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

