Stephen King leaves Facebook

Stephen King

Photo: CNN

Stephen King takes an indefinite break from Facebook.

According to CNN, the award-winning author made this announcement after raising concerns about incorrect information and privacy.

He used Twitter to make the announcement and said, “I’m quitting Facebook. I am not comfortable with the flood of false information that is permitted in his political advertisements, and I am not confident of protecting the privacy of his users. Follow me (and Molly (also known as The Thing of Evil) on Twitter. ”

King, who is known for being politically active and open in his criticism of President Trump, has deleted his Facebook profile.

The celebrated author’s reaction on Facebook comes when the company comes under fire because it allows politicians to place false ads.

At the beginning of January, the company announced that it would neither ban political advertising nor take any measures to avoid lies in politicians’ advertisements.

On the other hand, Twitter announced in October that it would no longer accept political ads.

– Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2020