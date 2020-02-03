Stephen King quits Facebook because of privacy concerns

Stephen King will be on Twitter when you need him.

Leigh Vogel / WireImage

Author Stephen King announced that he would leave Facebook over the weekend, citing concerns about user privacy and false information.

King posted the news on Friday, which he has also made his favorite social media platform, as he is now officially breaking ties with Facebook.

“I’m quitting Facebook,” the author wrote in the tweet. “I do not agree with the flood of false information that is permitted in political advertisements, and I am not confident that user privacy can be protected. Follow me (and Molly, also known as The Thing of Evil) on Twitter , If you want. “

King’s Facebook profile has since been deleted, CNN reported on Sunday.

I quit Facebook. I am not satisfied with the flood of false information contained in political advertisements, nor am I confident that users’ privacy can be protected. Follow me (and Molly, aka The Thing of Evil) on Twitter if you’d like.

– Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2020

The King’s concerns are well founded. In January, Facebook was increasingly faced with the announcement that political ads would not be banned or that measures would be taken to stop the dissemination of incorrect information in political ads on the platform. Just a few months earlier, the company announced that it was repealing its hate speech regulations for politicians on the grounds that such content was “current” by nature.

Twitter, on the other hand, announced in October that it would no longer accept political ads.

If you’re feeling inspired by Stephen King’s Facebook exit, read this handy guide to help you escape from Zuckerberg’s hell landscape.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at CNN