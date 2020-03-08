Stephen King says that the ax book Woody Allen makes it “very uneasy”

Stephen King ax attacked the recent Woody Allen’s memoir, saying it makes him “very uneasy”.

This week it was announced that the publishers “Hashet” on the eve of the memoirs of Elena were dropped amid accusations that the director sexually hard hard rounds with an adopted daughter Dylan Faro.

Author King wrote: “The decision to throw the book Hashet Woody Allen to me very uneasy.

“This is not it”, – he added. “I do not want to talk about Mr. Allen. It disturbs the next person who bothers me”

Hashet decision to throw the book by Woody Allen to me very uneasy. It is not he; I do not want to say that Mr. Allen. It excites me the one who has committed the next face.

– Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 6, 2020

“Once you start, the next is always easier,” – said King.

Once you start, the next is always easier.

– Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 6, 2020

In a statement posted on Friday (March 6th), Hachette has officially announced that it will no longer publish “Apropos of Nothing”, which was supposed to come out on April 7.

This happened after the officers headed by the son of Alain and journalists Ronan Faro Heychet left the office in New York to protest against the release of the book Elena.

“The decision to cancel the book Mr. Elena was difficult,” – says the company, adding that “they are very serious about their relationship with the authors and do not deny the books easy.”

A statement from @HachetteUS. pic.twitter.com/KjYJm6EpTB

– Little, Brown and Co (@littlebrown) March 6, 2020

After the announcement, Dylan Farrow shared a message of appreciation with companies on Twitter, writing that she was “thrilled and so very grateful” to those who took the position.

All employees @HachetteUS, @littlebrown and @GrandCentralPub, speaking from the position, I am delighted and very grateful. pic.twitter.com/Si4oXpudde

– Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) March 6, 2020

The topic tweets King added that “scary-deaf Hasheta wanted to publish a book after the publication Woody Allen Ronan Faro”, referring to the investigative book Ferro “Catch and Kill”, investigating traffic #MeToo and Harvey Weinstein to the scandal.

Add that to issue a book by Woody Allen after the publication of the book Ronan Farrow it was horrible muffled by Hashety.

– Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 7, 2020

After the announcement that Hashet be released memoirs of Elena Ferro criticized for publishing a double standard.