stephen-malkmus-releases-dreamy-new-single,-‘shadowbanned’

Stephen Malkmus has released a new single now, ‘Shadowland’. You can listen under.

The song is taken from the Pavement frontman’s upcoming new album, ‘Traditional Techniques’ which is unveiled on March six and follows on from the release of the album’s lead solitary, ‘Xian Gentleman.’

The movie for ‘Shadowland’ – directed by Jan Lankisch – options a host of Malkmus’ good friends and popular fans which includes Kim Gordon, Mac DeMarco, Sharon Van Etten and Jason Schwartzman.

You can hear to the song and view the online video below:

Speaking about the movie, Lankisch mentioned: “The video clip was inspired by studying about woman singers and musicians who were being photoshopped from their album handles by an Iranian audio streaming website.” In the video, the stars appear as photoshopped, cartoon-versions of on their own.

Lankisch continued: “Identity is a issue of design and style. Folks like to perform with characters and fake to be someone else.”

To coincide with the movie launch, Lankisch and Pugnaghi produced a filter for Instagram named “Being Stephen Malkmus,” which operates through encounter detection. The deal with of the person is overlaid with a stylized model of Malkmus’ encounter. The “Being Stephen Malkmus” Instagram filter is available listed here.

Malkmus’ new album is described as “new section folks songs for new section folks”, the 10-music album was written about Malkmus’ 12-string acoustic guitar. Engineer and arranger Chris Funk (The Decemberists) and guitarist Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Chavez) have also contributed to the file.

Back in Oct, NME Awards 2020 stay performer Beabadoobee ultimately obtained the prospect to fulfill Malkmus soon after she named a person of her new songs, ‘I Want I Was Stephen Malkmus’, following the musician.