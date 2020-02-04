Stephen Malkmus says Pavement’s reunion is unlikely to lead to new music

Stephen Malkmus says that despite their reunion shows, Pavement will not be recording any new music later this year.

When we talked to NME about our feature “Does Rock’n’Roll Kill Braincells?!” spoke, Malkmus was asked if the appearances could mean that new Pavement music could be on the cards.

“We only do the live shows,” said Malkmus. “I just think we should try to be like we were in the 1990s – that is the goal and to the best of my ability to unlock the mood of the band.” It’s pretty much just nostalgia in my head, but I want to try to get it right. “

The band announced last summer that they will reunite at the upcoming edition of Primavera Sound in Barcelona and at the sister festival in Portugal.

The news first spread through a flyer that ran around the 2019 edition site and teased the return.

The band has not released any new music this millennium, although during a short reunion in 2010 they released a new compilation album “Brighten The Corners”. Her last album was “Terror Twilight” in 1999.

Malkmus recently met Beabadoobee, the musician who released a single named after him last year – “I wish I was Stephen Malkmus”.

Regarding the meeting in the new NME interview, Malkmus said: “It was crazy and unexpected to be mentioned in a song title – especially when she was born after Pavement wrapped it up! But it’s a good song and it’s cool. I met her in Oregon when she opened for Clairo and we talked about how she wanted to meet Kim Gordon. My children are fans of her. “