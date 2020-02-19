[Stephen Miller’s Uncle Donated to a Refugee Group as a Wedding Gift to the Trump Adviser]

The uncle of Stephen Miller donated to a professional-refugee corporation as a marriage ceremony reward for the Trump adviser’s marriage to Katie Waldman this past weekend, in a shot at his anti-immigration guidelines.

Waldman serves as push secretary for Vice President Mike Pence.

Glosser, who is Miller’s maternal uncle, posted a backlink on Fb that connected to an “online marriage registry designed by comic Samantha Bee in December,” HuffPost reported.

Glosser wrote on Fb he would donate as his way to rejoice Miller’s wedding day.

The firm of Glosser’s selecting was the refugee advocacy group HIAS, which charges alone as a “Jewish American nonprofit organization that provides humanitarian help and support to refugees.”

Miller has been a supporter of anti-immigration insurance policies and aided in finding the proposals on President Donald Trump’s desk.

With the donation came a notice from Glosser on Facebook that mentioned, “[HIAS] aided to rescue my family members from Czarist oppression in the Russian Empire in 1906…had our refugee forebears not been assisted to emigrate to the United states of america, they and their little ones would have been murdered by the racial madness of Nazism as have been the 74 of our kinfolk who were being shut out of The united states by the race/religion-primarily based immigration exclusion act of 1925 enacted by the ”America Very first ‘First’ populists of the working day.”

“Protect the refugee and welcome the stranger,” he reported, “they crafted The usa.”

Browse the complete report, by way of HuffPost, below.