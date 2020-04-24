Stephen Moore suggests wearing uniforms to reopen the economy

Steven Moore, member of the President Donald Trump An economics working group, “seriously” hovered every American in a space suit to quickly end Corona’s social distance rules and allow businesses to reopen.

That, I would say, the unorthodox idea was part of a long and occasionally cloudy interview that Moore had with the New York Times political journalist. Lisa Leer, Published Thursday.

The conservative economist at the Cultural Heritage Foundation has previously been a contributor to CNN and Fox News, but suffered an annoying, failed candidacy at the US Federal Reserve a year ago, withdrawing his name after reports of his return to the press. racist and sexist comments. Moore made the latest news a week ago, with an absurdly historic take that considered small groups of protesters upset about the end of public health locks for a month. Rosa Park, a political rights icon arrested for protesting against a decades-old racist system of Jim Crow’s laws that is violently liberating and oppressing African Americans.

Lerer began by questioning Moore’s strong emphasis on opening up the economy as soon as possible, reflecting Trump’s urgency on the issue. Moore claimed that a gradual approach, which would allow smaller communities that have not been hit hard by the Koran to return to business as usual almost immediately, did not pose a small risk to the public. He later acknowledged that there was no real opposition to the public health experts’ argument against the plan, but acknowledged that he could be completely wrong about his advice.

NYT: What public health officials would say is that this is why these places have not seen the same level of illness because they are closed. And if you open the virus again, it will spread.

Moore: Well, that’s a good point. I can’t support it.

I am not a public health official. Maybe I was wrong, but because people suffer from these diseases in congested areas. So in the middle of Little Washington, in the North, you don’t have people gathering. So you don’t need the same measures in a small town as you do in New York or Chicago or Detroit.

When Moore was asked about the racial component of the death toll from Covid-19 – where African Americans are a disproportionate amount of virus deaths – Moore began a tangled storm that he said he had found hours earlier.

NYT: There is also a racial element, right, that is, people who are more likely to get sick and die from the virus are more likely to be African-American. We have also seen this data. So how do you weigh the racial inequalities of this virus?

Moore: The people who suffer the most are minorities. There is no doubt about that. By the way, this is small because minorities tend to live in big cities where they live close by. But it’s also people – I mean, look at the people on the soup lines and the people waiting for The Salvation Army trucks. I mean, they are also minorities. They are the ones whose lives have really been ruined.

We can use really good public safety measures, social workforce removal, disinfectants everywhere, masks. I thought about it this morning, and that’s a kind of thought experiment because I thought – why not put everyone in a suit or something? No. Seriously, I mean –

Moore then warned that the country could soon be revived by an “economic civil war” in the coming months, where the red states open their businesses and the blue states do not. But he told the Times the country had no choice but to restart its economy.

NYT: But isn’t worrying about the second part of the epidemic of what requires home stay orders? You say because we don’t know when, or if a second outbreak could happen, is it worth taking the health risk because the financial cost is potentially so serious?

Moore: I don’t even want to trade it. What I’m saying is that we have no choice. If you don’t have a functioning economy, you don’t have a society. I mean, we’ll have people starving, so we have no choice here really. We have to start things. We have to be really smart. We need to have a functioning economy. How do we do it in the smartest way with the best control, the best tests? So that’s it.

