[stephen-schaefer’s-hollywood-&-mine]

Teaming Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville in ‘Ordinary Love’ seems inspired. Every so often one of the joys of film-going is to discover, onscreen at least, two people who seem made for each other. So it was with Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson in the Merchant Ivory classics, ‘Howards End’ (’92) and ‘The Remains of the Day’ (’93). So it is with Neeson and Manville who play a long-married couple whose orderly life is upended when she’s diagnosed with breast cancer. Parentless after their only child, a daughter, was killed, the two struggle to maintain their close bond through harsh but necessary medical treatments and diagnoses. Ordinary Love opens in Boston this Friday. They were in Manhattan on Monday at the Peninsula Hotel and spoke to the HERALD.

Q: Congratulations on the film and also for you Lesley, the rave review in the NY Times for your work in Tony Kushner’s update of the stage classic ‘The Visit’ that just opened at London’s Royal National Theatre. But honestly how do you do a 3½ hour show?

LESLEY MANVILLE: The first preview it was four hours long. It’s shorter now. We did it twice Saturday and then I got on a plane and came here. I think I’ve got more stamina than a seven-year-old.

LIAM NEESON: She does.

Q: I can’t think of another movie where they emphasize the waiting. Patients sit waiting to be called for tests, their companions sit waiting for them to go and return. Then they both sit waiting for the results.

LM: That’s the case and all those nurses and technicians — that’s their real jobs. In addition to the oncologist who was an actor telling them what the score was, the chemo nurses and biopsy nurses were real. That helped me.

Actress Lesley Manville in London. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

Q: Both of you have had what we call distinguished careers that stretch back decades. What makes for longevity – luck, talent, grit, persistence?

LN: It’s a bit of all of that. Certainly it’s a big roll of the dice in my case. I have a couple of really wonderful actor friends — they haven’t worked in 10, 12 months. There’s a huge chunk of luck involved. Persistence too.

Actor Liam Neeson in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, file)

LM: I think I’ve been persistent. But when I was young, a young actress in my 20s and 30s working in London, people didn’t think about coming to America. You just sort of stayed where you were and did what you did there. Nobody ever thought about going to Los Angeles for pilot season. That kind of transatlantic career — it did happen but it was much rarer.

It was just sort of in your head [to stay in London and do theater]. I spent loads of time at the Royal Court Theatre doing different plays and working with great writers and great directors and then suddenly you think, Oh God, I’ve been working for a long time now.

A lot of the British press certainly likes to say now that I’m having ‘A late flowering career.’ [a laugh] I’ve been doing it forever. They think that now you’ve got an Oscar nomination [for Daniel Day-Lewis’ final picture ‘Phantom Thread’] that that’s the pinnacle. You’ve arrived! ‘That’s the kind of peak that you’ve been waiting now for decades.’ But that’s not the case. I guess I was just doing stuff that wasn’t giving me the profile I’m having now.

Q: Liam would you like to return to the stage?

LN: I would like to but as each year passes, ‘I would like to’ I have to pass because it becomes less and less. I’ve been offered to take over for Bryan Cranston in ‘Network’ or would I revive ‘All My Sons’? No. If I read a play that was brand new and just leapt off the page at me, I’d be very tempted. But to go back and do a revival and then be compared to somebody else five years ago or 10 years ago? Each year it gets less and less, let’s put it that way. I’m embarrassed to admit that but it’s getting less and less.

Q: The two of you are so good together onscreen. Any thoughts about reteaming?

LN: We haven’t actually but we’d love to.

LM: [laughs] I think we should do an action film and I beat you up. With songs.

LN: I just discovered Lesley is a singer, a soprano and a very good one too.

Q: Final question — what do you say to people who think this film is too depressing?

LM: Really not! I’ve spoken to women who have been exactly through what Joan’s been through. They have said to me, looking me in the eyes, that they found the film uplifting, positive. They liked that the journey they’ve been on is being portrayed with wit and humor and a couple who are into each other still. NOT a depressing film, not a film about cancer. It’s a film about a long-term marriage. Yes, it’s a love story.

New DVDs:

OSCAR WINNING NAZI SATIRE New Zealand’s Taika Waititi was awarded the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay this year for his odd, offbeat and, yes, heartwarming ‘Jojo Rabbit’ (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital, 20th Century Home Entertainment, PG-13), a Best Picture Oscar nominee.

This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows, from left, Roman Griffin Davis and Taika Waititi in a scene from the WWII satirical film “Jojo Rabbit.” (Kimberley French/Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Set in a picturesque Austrian village in WWII’s final days, “Jojo” follows a young German boy (Roman Griffith Davis) whose invisible playpal is a jolly, silly old goose named Adolf Hitler (Waititi channeling Michael Palin), the all powerful Fuhrer. His mother (Scarlett Johansson in an Oscar-nominated performance) secretly works for the Underground. Neighborhood Nazis include a closeted gay nice guy (Sam Rockwell) and a blistering Brunhilde (Rebel Wilson), a poster woman for sadistic torture. Then there’s the fugitive Jewish teenager (Thomasin McKenzie) who hopes by hiding to stay alive. Special features include Waititi’s excellent audio commentary, deleted scenes, ‘Inside Jojo Rabbit.’

CHABROL TIMES TWO France’s Claude Chabrol with his many murder mysteries was often compared to Hitchcock but the prolific filmmaker’s range was quite expansive with over 50 films to his credit.

French film director Claude Chabrol during a press conference on his film “Masques” during the Berlin Film Festival in Germany on Feb. 21, 1987. (AP Photo)

Chabrol’s 1966 ‘Line of Demarcation’ (Blu-ray, KL Studio Classics, Not Rated), in a brand new 4K restoration, is a tense WWII Resistance drama ‘based on a novel by Colonel Remy,’ a pseudonym, that salutes the ultimate sacrifices many so-called “Free French” made to kill and sabotage their Nazi conquerors. The Line of Demarcation actually existed: It marked the split between the so-called Free Zone on one side of a river and the other side which is Nazi-occupied France in 1941.

Actress Jean Seberg, 1965. (AP Photo)

Top-billed Jean Seberg (whose biopic starring Kristen Stewart opens nationally this month) is lovely as the Countess and Maurice Ronet her bitter, pessimistic husband, the Count de Damville who’s returned to their Occupied village limping badly from his war wounds, his chateau taken over by the Nazi command. The Countess, English-born and a schoolteacher, will not take her husband’s advice to lay low and ignore the frightening black-robed Gestapo who have come to their village to wield torture and terror and crush the Resistance. The 1962 Chabrol, ‘The Third Lover’ (Blu-ray, KL Studio Classics, PG), also in a brand new 4K restoration, is a return to his familiar dissection of the middle-class. It’s a disturbing thriller where Jacques Charrier’s failed journalist plots to destroy a happily married couple (Stephane Audran, who was Chabrol’s elegant wife, and Germany’s Walther Reyer) out of bitter jealousy. Both Chabrols boast audio commentaries and black-and-white cinematography by the celebrated Jean Rabier (Rene Clement’s classic ‘Purple Noon,’ Louis Malle’s ‘Elevator to the Gallows.’ Both are in French with English subtitles.

TOM DONS FRED’S CARDIGAN Tom Hanks was Oscar-nominated (his sixth) for playing children’s TV pioneer Fred Rogers in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital, TriStar Pictures, PG). This isn’t a Mr. Rogers biopic however. It’s inspired by the spiritual transformation of a cynical magazine journalist – one Lloyd Vogel — assigned to profile Rogers. The genial TV host’s example, questions and influence profoundly and immeasurably changed his life. Matthew Rhys (‘The Americans’) is the reporter, here called Tom Junod. Bonus: 15 minutes-plus of additional scenes, a behind the scenes, blooper reel, a featurette on the puppets and miniatures and director Marielle Heller’s audio commentary.

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in a scene from “A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood.” (Lacey Terrell/Sony-Tristar Pictures via AP)

TWO WESTERN ‘PASSAGES’ In 1957 gray-haired James Stewart reigned among Hollywood’s biggest stars. His hits that ranged from thrills (‘Rear Window,’ ‘The Man Who Knew Too Much’), fantasies (‘Bell Book and Candle’), dramas (‘Anatomy of a Murder’) and serious Westerns (‘The Naked Spur’). For ‘Night Passage’ (Blu-ray, KL Studio Classics, Not Rated), Stewart teamed with Audie Murphy, WWII’s most decorated American soldier, as deadly opponents. Stewart, a truly tough cuss, is hired by officials to stop a series of train robberies. What complicates the chase is the gang’s notorious gunslinger: His kid brother (Murphy). A decade earlier, the 1946 ‘Canyon Passage’ (Blu-ray, KL Studio Classics, Not Rated) teamed Dana Andrews (‘The Best Years of Our Lives’), Brian Donlevy (the star of Preston Sturges’ ‘The Great McGinty’ and ‘The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek’) and Susan Hayward (‘I’ll Cry Tomorrow’) in a Western that flips Stewart’s dark ‘Passage’ for a purely Technicolor escapist ‘Passage.’ Directed by the great Jacques Tourneur (‘Cat People,’ ‘I Walked with a Zombie’ and ‘Out of the Past,’ easily among the greatest of noirs), this ripe, overbaked and never dull, somewhat fearless Western has no qualms about mixing an Indian uprising, gold prospecting, gambling addiction, murder – and four Hoagy Carmichael songs! Bonus: Film historian Toby Roan’s audio commentary..

Radio personality and musician Hoagy Carmichael poses in a CBS radio studio on Nov. 3, 1947. (AP Photo)

PEELE PRESENTS A pet project of Oscar and Emmy winner Jordan Peele, the CBS All Access reboot of Rod Serling’s legendary first season of ‘The Twilight Zone’ (CBS Blu-ray, 10 episodes, 5 discs, Not Rated) was rated a critical and popular success. Serling’s 1959 groundbreaker of a TV series has long ascended to pop culture’s pantheon, inspiring an episodic movie and many imitations.

Acclaimed director/writer Jordan Peele hosts ‘The Twilight Zone.’ (Photo: CBS All Access)

Peele (‘Get Out,’ ‘Us’) hosts and narrates this ‘re-imagining’ of all 10 episodes from Serling’s very first season (including the unforgettable classic ‘Nightmare at 30,000 Feet’). The novelty: You can watch in color or, for the Serling completist, in black-and-white. The many special features: ‘Remembering Rod Serling,’ which traces the writer and host’s history, from his WWII paratrooper era, early TV writing to the ‘Zone’; ‘Crossing Over: Living in the Twilight Zone’ is a two-part look at the development of Peele and Simon Kinberg’s modern take; deleted and extended scenes, a gag reel, audio commentary on 3 episodes and the full-length music video from ‘The Wunderkind’ episode.

DAMON, BALE SCORE James Mangold’s ‘Ford v Ferrari’ (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Code, 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment, PG-13), inspired by actual events, was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two. A kind of classic American saga, it’s set in 1966 and seemingly inspired by those ‘60s classics that pitted the individual against the corporation.

This image released by 20th Century fox shows Matt Damon in a scene from “Ford v. Ferrari.” AP photo.

Here, Matt Damon’s Carroll Shelby, the only American to ever win the brutal 24 hours LeMans race in Europe (in 1959), is forced by heart issues to retire as a driver. He retools to becomes a race car designer, one of the greatest ever, and is hired by Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts), the Ford Motors mogul, to build a race car – in a matter of months! — that can beat the world champion Italian Ferrarri cars at LeMans ’66. To do this Shelby needs the pugnacious Brit Ken Miles (Christian Bale), whose aptitude with a car’s performance and speed is pretty phenomenal. However, Miles, sharp-tongued and pugnacious, is anathema to Ford’s marketing mavens as embodied by obnoxious, conniving Leo Beebe (Josh Lucas, the slime you love to hate). Brilliantly shot, staged, acted and edited, ‘FvF’ has an hour-plus of extras. There’s the true story of the rivalry, an 8-part making of documentary.

NOT SO MERRILY THEY GO A direct to home viewing, as well as on DVD, Blu-ray and Netflix, ‘Dragonheart Vengeance’ (Blu-ray + Digital Code, 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment, PG-13) has that monumental dragon of the title and a classic revenge story. Lukas (Jack Kane), a farmer’s son, is totally traumatized when he witnesses the murder of his entire family and embarks on a medieval quest for (bloody) justice. He hooks up with Darius (Joseph Millson), a sword-carrying mercenary and together they do what avengers are apt to do: Avenge! Helena Bonham-Carter voices Siveth, the banished ice-breathing dragon that feels compelled to help our hapless trio – Dragonheart, Lukas and Darius. The bonus offers a look at ‘Creating Sivith’ and ‘A New Legend.’

ONWARD ‘OFFENCE’ It’s not exactly a one-woman show but there’s no denying Detective Inspector Vivienne Deering is the heart, blustery soul and slightly crazy/ridiculous/funny center of the hit Brit detective series ‘No Offence: Complete Collection’ (DVD, 21 episodes, 7 discs, Not Rated) which includes all 3 seasons. As Joanne Scanlon’s Vivienne leads her Friday Street Station team through gritty Manchester, chasing serial killers, drug dealers and the occasional bombing during gang warfare, there are many times when things seem to have gone from bad to a hellish worse – and then everything changes. Among the most loyal of Vivienne’s team is wonderful Elaine Cassidy. Created by Paul Abbot (the British hit ‘Shameless’ which became Showtime’s hit American ‘Shameless’) who often scripts the series as well, ‘No Offence’ is ironically titled because you are meant to feel this show would happily offend. And often. Bonus: Deleted scenes and an 11 minute ‘Meet the Cast & Crew.’

DOUBLING DOWN ‘Back! Tougher than Ever’ proclaims the Blu-ray DVD cover of ‘Sweeney! And ‘Sweeney 2’ (Blu-ray, KL Studio Classics, Not Rated), a double feature of the two films spun off from ‘The Sweeney,’ a hit British TV series (1975-78). The series — about the Flying Squad of raucous tough cops – made a star of John Thaw who led his troupe as D.I. Jack Regan.

British actor John Thaw poses in Los Angeles, Ca. on Jan. 30, 1988.(AP Photo/Nick Ut)

The Sweeney films were released in 1977 and ’78. Thaw fans know that the actor became more famous and beloved for his long run (1987 – 2000) as cerebral Oxford Detective Chief Inspector Morse. There’s a kick seeing Barry Foster in the ’77 ‘Sweeny’ film. Memorable as the ‘Necktie Strangler’ in Hitchcock’s ‘Frenzy’ Foster is here with golden, curled and seemingly permed locks as Regan’s antagonist. It’s certainly a striking look but is it real? Bonus: New audio commentaries by film critic Simon Abrams on both ‘Sweeney’ films.

GOOD, BETTER, BEST? Humorous and heartbreaking, sentimental and sometimes shocking, ‘The Good Karma Hospital Series 3’ (Blu-ray, 6 episodes, 2 discs, Acorn DVD, Not Rated), a first-rate medical drama set in a Southern India coastal town. The season’s conflicts and cases involve a violent attack on a young female doctor and several dilemmas for our heroine Dr. Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia).

Amrita Acharia (AP Photo/Jonathan Short)

She finds herself distressed about where she really belongs now that she has settled in India and left London. Then there’s a glow whenever she sees a fellow doctor, a possible affair that quickly becomes, well, complicated. Bonus: A behind the scenes.