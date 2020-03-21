Stephen Universe leaves us in “Fabrications.”

Screenshot: Steven Universe FutureTV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

“Because I know I am, I didn’t understand who I was.”

Steven Throughout the Future of the Universe, our titular heroine said that in almost every episode, there was some change in this thinking. And at the end of each episode it hurts because no one has an answer. Stephen Universe is on a journey of self-discovery that turns the show into something a little more difficult to watch. At least for adults. I think that the children who follow are still getting what they need while they are watching. They go on an open, raw journey to deal with pain, confusion and trauma. Judy Blume has done this for many generations, including me. His writing continues to resonate today as he grew up with the weight that he deserves to grow. It became clear to me that Fikret Sugar and their co-workers Steven Universe have the same hopes for the future.

Unfortunately, while leaving most of the meat in the second half, the limited series chose to preload light stories. This stop made this last part of the episodes even more appealing. Maybe that’s the purpose – to feel unbalanced. But the longer it lasts, the more repetitive it becomes. It’s hard to say how much I should add to these things. As adults, we have the habit of doing everything we can to see ourselves and our past. We believe that responding to our child’s problems is the best way to respond to them. I am very guilty at this moment. I have three younger siblings – 13, 10 and 6 – and I also recommend books, movies and music from my age so that they can find magical healing qualities. I often make mistakes. This is a groundbreaking experience. Sometimes it is important to know that you are wrong, and children do not remember the best.

In “Mr. The Universe” (A), Greg is completely wrong. Parental Stephen’s approach from childhood was charming, but it was time for change. Gregin has a reason for Stephen to serve the Crystal Gems. There are a lot of things to do with who Steven is and who his mother is, but there’s more to it. From the start of the series it became clear that Greg Universe didn’t know much about fatherhood. The money is unattended. He never puts a limit on Steven or himself. He never tries to rent or rent a home. Hell, even though she lives on the beach, she can’t forget to wear sunscreen. All of this makes Greg cool, entertaining and unexpected. But none of these signs really work, especially when growing up as a young man like Steven.

Stephen felt free when Greg exploded. We love Steven because he’s a beautiful guy, but that doesn’t mean he has to be a goalkeeper. His father was not preparing him for adulthood. It did not give him a sense of structure or stability. These are all things he needs, and he has the right to be mad at Greg for not providing them. The most interesting thing about their confrontation is that Greg never thinks that his structured upbringing is inseparable to him. This “Mr. Universe” made him who he is. He doesn’t want to be his parents. He has devoted his whole life to this mantra. Maybe if he grew up like Steven, he would scream at his parents at the age of 16. All the dynamic Lorelei’s Gilmore Girls He’s trying to hate his parents, so his daughter Rory looks like a betrayal when they end up loving them. I don’t think it would be unfair to think that Greg would hide Steven from his parents, because he was afraid that his son would never do it. but Steven doesn’t even seem to have a choice.

For the first time, Steven stays with the individual choice and the burden increases inside him. This is the tension that causes fuel “Fabrics” (A)An episode of a jaw drop that left me silent. Steven, who deliberately shakes Jasper, is a nightmare I will never forget. That’s a shame, because Steven really needs someone to manage and work in every way possible. Now we know that Jasper can’t be that person; Everybody knows how to teach war games. Steven needs to learn how to use his powers both defensively and abusively, but knowing when to stop pushing someone with emotional t0. There is a middle ground between a marshmallow and an ax.

Will Steven find this middle ground? Frankly, I was worried that the show would end her viciousness. Wouldn’t it be a bitter week? To bring peace to the universe only to break it again? That’s what Jasper expects, too. I think he’ll thank Steven for actually killing him. How is a child likely to respond? No matter how great the episode is, it feels like a huge trauma to a child who has had enough death and despair to last a lifetime. Hopefully it will bring more healing. Steven can’t tolerate more pain. Someone has to reach him and be quick.

Critical observations

Jemaine Clement “Mr. The Universe ”?

I want to meet Steven’s grandparents !!!

Greg … kind of winning, huh?

When will someone see a therapist at this show?

Steven discovers and is weird!

Lesson 2: Break Down is a good line, it almost made me look like Jasper.

The vibrations of the DBZ in the “fabric” are off the chart.

