stepmother-arrested-on-murder-charge-in-disappearance-of-11-year-old-gannon-stauch

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR/WBTW) — A family spokesperson said the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old boy who disappeared more than a month ago, was arrested.
The family spokesperson said Leticia Stauch was arrested in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area facing charges of first-degree murder.
Leticia said she last saw Gannon between 3: 15 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 heading to a friend’s home in their suburban El Paso County neighborhood.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said there will be a news conference at 12 p.m. MT/2 p.m. ET today in Colorado Springs to make a “major announcement”.
