COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – The stepmother of a Colorado boy lacking for in excess of a month has been arrested in relationship with his disappearance and presumed death.

El Paso County Sheriff Monthly bill Elder stated Monday that Letecia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach front, South Carolina, and is anticipated to be extradited to Colorado on expenses such as initially-degree murder.

Authorities say Stauch claimed the boy lacking Jan. 27, expressing he left still left to go to a friend’s dwelling in the afternoon. The document laying out the good reasons for her arrest was sealed and authorities declined to discuss details.

It was not recognised if Stauch has a law firm symbolizing her nevertheless.