Stereophonics below fire after Cardiff demonstrates go in advance amid coronavirus fears

Stereophonics have arrive underneath hearth for enjoying two displays in Cardiff above the weekend amid fears around the spread of coronavirus.

Kelly Jones and co hit the stage at the city’s Motorpoint Arena on Saturday and Sunday evening, with countless numbers of admirers turning up to view the band in motion.

But following Stereophonics uploaded a photograph of the crowd singing throughout their social media channels, they faced a barrage of negativity, with some contacting the group “irresponsible” for enabling the exhibits to take area.

A single stated: “Extremely irresponsible to go forward with the gigs less than the recent conditions. Observing this crowd provides me the shivers about the raise in COVID-19 cases we will have due to this massive congregation. It’s down to the men and women that go to, far too, but typically you for not cancelling.”

A different reported: “I did not go. Not for the reason that I could have caught it, but simply because I could have brought it back again and infected my children, my spouse and children, my co-employees and any person else I came into contact with.

“My individual personal enjoyment doesn’t outrank even likely spreading this.”

Whilst main sporting functions have been cancelled above the program of the past 7 days, the Uk government’s chief scientific advisor has stated that now is not the suitable time to pull the plug on massive-scale occasions. Having said that, that could improve in the foreseeable future relying on skilled information.

The British isles governing administration will keep daily news conferences to preserve the public educated about the battle towards coronavirus starting up nowadays.

In the meantime, the Scottish government’s advice that events attracting far more than 500 people today in the state should be identified as off to assistance quit the spread of the flu-like virus has arrive into effect from currently.

