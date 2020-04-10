Steris obtains FDA emergency approval for the N95 respirator decontamination system in 28 minutes

Steris (STE) – Get Report, a medical equipment company, announced Friday that the Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for its N95 mask respirator decontamination product.

Respirators, of course, are used by healthcare professionals who help coronavirus patients. “The EUA allows healthcare professionals to decontaminate N95 respirators on site using some Steris V-PRO low temperature sterilization systems,” the company said in a statement.

He claimed that the product can decontaminate equivalent N95 or N95 compatible respirators using the 28-minute non-lumen cycle available on most V-PRO models.

Steris recommends decontaminating the masks after each use, up to a maximum of 10 times. Ten masks can be decontaminated per cycle.

“Healthcare providers are at the forefront of this pandemic and are in dire need of personal protective equipment,” said Steris CEO Walt Rosebrough in a statement.

“We are delighted to be able to offer a partial solution for healthcare professionals during this crisis.”

In other medical news on the coronavirus front, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) – Get Report announced Thursday that it is starting a clinical trial to test its galidesivir drug for the treatment of coronavirus.

It is an experimental broad-spectrum antiviral drug that was safe and well tolerated in previously reported phase 1 studies in healthy subjects, the company said in a statement.

The drug demonstrated broad-spectrum in vitro activity against more than 20 RNA viruses in nine different families, including coronaviruses that cause MERS and SARS.

As for Steris, its stocks closed at $ 152.69 on Thursday, an increase of 2.30%. The stock has increased by 0.6% in the past three months.

