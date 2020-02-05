Steve Braunias: Bachelorette NZ clones become human, sort of

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
17
Steve Braunias: Bachelorette NZ clones become human, sort of

COMMENT:

Sufficient. No more clone jokes. It is time that I see beyond the exasperating and depressing similarity of the candidates for the dating program The Bachelorette and recognize their humanity. Their soul. Their – and that’s what it is, more than the outward appearance of their matching torn tattoos, half beards and abs – their hearts.

The candidates. Photo / TVNZ

Liam and Glenn. Photo / TVNZ

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR