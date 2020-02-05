Steve Braunias: Bachelorette NZ clones become human, sort of

COMMENT:

Sufficient. No more clone jokes. It is time that I see beyond the exasperating and depressing similarity of the candidates for the dating program The Bachelorette and recognize their humanity. Their soul. Their – and that’s what it is, more than the outward appearance of their matching torn tattoos, half beards and abs – their hearts.

At the end of last night of the second week of their probably endless love quest, the clones – sorry, guys – were in various states of ecstasy and distress, with the promise of much more distress to come. The teaser for the Sunday night show had the clones – sorry, the men – on each other’s throats. It looked tense. He looked aggressive. It looked very funny, thank God; I like a brainless TV show as much as the next brainless person, but The Bachelorette can be very, very, very boring.

The candidates. Photo / TVNZ

Tonight’s show ended with the revelation that the clones – sorry, friends – were all going to Argentina. In fact, not all; hardly had they finished jumping for joy when another revelation came out of the mouth of the host Art Green. A competitor, creaking wooden art, would not go to Argentina. This competitor would be missing. This competitor should leave the manor.

Cruel! But who? Which? The teaser for the Sunday night show passed quickly, but I could make out a number of clones – sorry, the boys – who were at each other’s throats. Marc was there. Tavita was there. Even the bloody Glenn was there. I could be wrong and I sincerely hope that I am because I really dig this clone – sorry, individual – but I’m pretty sure I haven’t seen Conor.

Not Conor! Conor had a lot to offer. It was calm water that flowed deeply. Very, very calm; I don’t think I ever saw his eyes move, and yet he had such large, round, alert eyes, the kind you sometimes see in oil paintings and seems to follow you around the room without, you know, moving .

And so he had a depth of field, and he also seemed to have a depth of feeling. He masked it with superficial blandness. It was Conor that Plato had in mind when he wrote: “There is in each of us, even those who seem the most moderate, a type of desire that is terrible, wild and lawless.”

Liam and Glenn. Photo / TVNZ

But if my suspicions are correct and he did not make the trip to Argentina, we will never see Conor’s wild and lawless desire. Notice, Hottie Lesina didn’t see him either, and she went on a date with him on tonight’s show. She didn’t give him a rose. She didn’t give him a jack. “Obviously, I’m a little afraid that I didn’t have a rose,” he said, with a type of madness that was terrible.

Hotties and clones, clones and hotties. I mean ex-clones, non-clones, candidates previously known for fifteen days in these reviews as clones. They are good guys. They seek happiness. They go to Argentina, minus one. Conor! Hang in there, man. Hope to see you on Sunday evening.

