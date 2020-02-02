Steve Braunias: Einstein enters the love clones

The Bachelorette clones struggled to understand a complex situation in last night’s episode. Just as they all assumed the premise of the show was their avid pursuit of a hottie called Lesina, they were left speechless at the revelation that they could also avidly pursue a hottie called Lily.

Not a woman. Two women. Not a hottie. Two hotties. Not a single person – are you following? Two bachelorettes.

Yes, very complex indeed, a confusing and radical mathematical sum which would have tested the intellectual limits of an Einstein.

“Oh,” said one of the clones.

“My,” whispered one of the other clones.

“God,” stammered a third clone, engulfed.

They got up and swayed like reeds in a breeze when Lesina introduced Lily, and explained that she would join the show, and that she was ready and available for their pursuit.

Not a woman. Two women …. What to think? What to say? The words, as always, missed the clones.

Former bachelor candidate Lily McManus is the new bachelorette. Photo / provided

“Before, I was ready,” thought Clone Liam. “But now – I mean – you know – Lesina, and now Lily – like – I mean …” He got to the bottom of the problem, put his finger on it, naming that vague, miniature substance that’s about as useless to a clone as in appendix: “The spirit!”

Admittedly, the introduction of Lily was a great shock for all. But they cheered and quickly started to wonder which hottest was hotter. Some remained loyal to Lesina, 32, a dark-haired doctor. Others passed on to Lily, 22, a blonde veteran of the exceptional television drama. You may remember her in these roles in Celebrity Treasure Island and The Bachelor.

You probably don’t. But anyway, she seems to be a good sort, ready to laugh, very attractive. The clone Glenn announced that he was in it. He asked Lesina if she was also in her and had fantasies of the trio.

She basically told him to get drunk.

He was just trying to animate things, and who can blame him? Life on The Bachelorette seems to be a total brake. They are forced to sit with each other at night after a dreary night before performing the heavy task of gossip. Most of the time they are stuck in their boring mansion in the boring countryside, but last night they were allowed out and went to a boring pub. “Well done,” they grumbled.

Lesina and Lily were also allowed out and had a cup of coffee in a deserted cafe. The show’s host, Art Green, joined them – and only made the cafe even more empty. Some people bring the weather with them; Art brings an absence of being. It is not a waste of space. Common or garden losers like me are a waste of space. Art is special. It is without space.

How is it? Once again, The Bachelorette presented itself as a physics problem that only an Einstein could solve. Give this man a rose.

