Steve Coogan says “The Trip To Greece” will be the last series of the hit show

Steve Coogan said The Trip To Greece will be the last series on the show.

The journey started in 2010 when the two actors went on a restaurant tour of Northern England. Since then, they have also visited Italy and Spain on the show.

At a press screening of The Trip To Greece, Coogan, Rob Brydon and director Michael Winterbottom agreed that this would be the “fourth and last” episode. “That is the idea,” said Winterbottom.

“I wanted to stop while you were in front, but if that were the case, we would have stopped with [series] 3,” added Coogan. “But stop while you’re not far behind. Jump before you get pushed. We made a joke about repeating ourselves in this film, but I think jokes about repeating ourselves if we repeat , are getting a little skinny. I’m sure Rob will have a few more years so we’ll see some interesting things. I’ll still work with Michael and I’ll still go out to lunch with Rob. ”

The trip to Greece was shot in June 2019 and will premiere on March 3, 2020 on SkyOne. Brydon gave a first glimpse of the last series last summer when he tweeted a photo of himself and Coogan was sitting on a bench with matching straw hats.

Last year, Coogan repeated his role as Alan Partridge for a new show, This Time With Alan Partridge. In a five-star review of the show, NME wrote: “Alan Partridge might have left the BBC in a cloud of shame, but his return is exactly the opposite. It’s a comedic piece of gold and an early contender for the funniest show of the year. Back from the net. “

Brydon also returned to his well-known role in 2019 when he appeared as Uncle Bryn in Gavin And Stacey’s Christmas special. Last month, he hoped the show’s makers “leave it where it is” despite the tremendous streaming success of the one-time episode.