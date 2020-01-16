Steve Gleason’s acceptance speech during the award ceremony for the gold medal of the congress

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former NFL player Steve Gleason received the Congress Gold Medal for his work as a lawyer for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease – the highest civilian award conferred by Congress.

“This award represents the people of the United States and is a great honor for me,” said Gleason, who can no longer speak alone, in a computer-generated voice. “It is a joy, an encouragement and a triumph for tens of thousands of families living with ALS and others living with disabilities or experiencing fear, tragedy or adversity.”

Gleason thanked his family for their support since his diagnosis and remarked to his wife Michel: “This is not the life we ​​had imagined and it was not easy.”

Gleason also said it was his children – son Rivers and daughter Gray – that “made sense to me.”

House speaker Nancy Pelosi opened the ceremony.

“We came to honor a true American hero … who changed the lives of so many people living with ALS,” said Pelosi. “You bring pride to our nation.”

At some point, adjectives such as exponential, overwhelming or grateful are no longer enough. You cannot describe or define the strength of a day like today …

It is a feeling that I am not sure whether everyone feels it and those who do not feel it often.

Good night. Thank you very much. pic.twitter.com/zLXLSjDevI

– Steve Gleason – Noun (@SteveGleason) January 16, 2020

Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his son Baylen; The owner of Saint Gayle Benson; NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell; and former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue were among those present.

The 42-year-old Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011. Since then, he has worked through the Team Gleason Foundation to develop and deploy technologies that can help ALS patients live longer and more fulfilling lives. These include devices that track eye movements to help paralyzed people write words that can be converted to speech. Gleason used the technology to communicate, post news on social media, address legislators from around the world, and give motivational speeches to athletes.

In 2018, Congress approved the Gleason Act, which provides funds to help ALS patients get these devices.

“He’s a rock star in the ALS community, he gives hope,” said US Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican and doctor who supported legislation in honor of Gleason. “By his example of how he lives, he changed life for all of us. Thank you for the hope, even in the face of extreme adversity. Thank you for being a hero.”

Gleason played 83 games for New Orleans from 2000 to 2006, grew up as a special team leader and blocked four punts. Its last blockade was against Atlanta on September 26, 2006, the night the Superdome reopened for the first time because it was badly damaged and served as a haven for thousands who had stayed in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina almost hit 13 met months earlier.

The piece was commemorated by a bronze statue entitled “Rebirth” in a public space around the Superdome.