Steve Hackett guests on Mrs. Amy Birks’ new single I Wish

Steve Hackett guests on Mrs. Amy Birks’ brand new single, I Wish. The song comes from the upcoming debut solo album All That I Was & All That I Am by the former Beatrix Players singer, which will be released on April 3. You can view the full video below for the new single.

“I feel very honored to have worked with Steve Hackett and Nick Wollage,” Birks tells Prog. “I wrote this song during a trip to Colombia, where I was influenced by the classical guitar and percussive sounds of Bambuco. When I met Steve at the Prog Awards, I asked him to play and he was very kindly obliged. The poem by Rossetti works perfectly, because this is a dark text about the vulnerability of the mind and how the past can come back so easily to tease and torment. “

The new single contains a text based on the words Christina Rossetti – poet, activist and pre-Raphaelite artist. The digital-only single from the upcoming album will be released for streaming and downloading on January 24, 2020 and also as a direct satisfaction track for fans who order the album’s digital albums through iTunes.

The new album is produced by Birks and Wollage (who have worked with Tony Banks on Seven (A Suite For Orchestra)). The new video includes Birks and a mysterious Flamenco guitar player, each represented in a beautiful origami stop motion piece made by Susan Raybould.

Pre-orders of special, limited edition CD and vinyl formats from All That I Was & All That I Am will also be launched through The Merch Desk on January 24.

The new album is delivered as a limited edition CD package in a 7-inch gatefold cover with six panels, accompanied by a twelve-page photo album. This format is exclusively for mail order customers and will also be available from the merch stand at all shows from April 5, while stocks last.

There will also be a vinyl album in a 12 “gatefold cover. The first copies of both formats ordered from The Merch Desk will be signed by Amy. The album will also be available through all the usual download and streaming services.

Birks also plays the following live dates:

March 7: Tring Court Theater (w / That Joe Payne)

April 5: London The Troubadour (full tire show)

April 17: Penzance The Acorn (w / John Hackett Band)

18 Apr: Tavistock The Wharf (w / John Hackett Band)

25 Apr: Southampton Hanger Farm Arts Center (with that Joe Payne)

May 23: Bury The Met (w / That Joe Payne)

May 30: Glasgow CCA (w / That Joe Payne)

June 20: Birmingham Crescent Theater (w / That Joe Payne)

Nov. 20: Bromsgrove Artrix (w / John Hackett Band)

