Steve Hackett to release autobiography

Steve Hackett has announced that he will release his autobiography in July.

A Genesis In My Bed will be published by Wymer Publishing on July 24 and is described as “a very detailed, entertaining and embracing book that fully maps his life, but with a strong emphasis on his years with Genesis representing the meteoric growth of the band wanted to become one of the most successful British bands of all time.

“Steve talks frankly about his early life, his time with Genesis, and in particular his personal relationships with the other four band members, with a great deal of insight into the daily ins and outs of this great rock band.”

Fans will undoubtedly like to read the guitarist’s thoughts about his departure from the band, the reunion of Six Of The Best 1982 with Peter Gabriel in Milton Keynes Bowl and the documentary Together And Apart / Sum Of The Parts.

The book will also look at Hackett’s career since he left Genesis and established himself as one of the leading solo artists in the progressive rock gen.

The first 1000 copies of A Genesis In My Bed are individually numbered and signed by Hackett. A Genesis In My Bed can be ordered here in advance.

(Credit: Wymer Publsihing)