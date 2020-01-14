Steve Harris: I avoided Peter Gabriel because I didn’t want to be a tongue-bound fanboy

As one of the best-known rock musicians and someone who has been in the music industry for decades, you might think Steve Harris would not shrink from meeting his musical heroes.

However, in an interview in the latest edition of the Classic Rock magazine, Iron Maiden’s bassist admits to feeling nervous about some of his musical icons.

Asked about who he would like to work with if he could work outside the world of hard rock and metal, Harris replies: “If you love bands so much, you don’t really think about working with them. You never really have a opportunity. You tend to place them on a pedestal. “

When he is told that it is strange to put him on a pedestal, Harris replies: “Yes, but I also have people I look up to.” I avoided meeting Jethro Tull’s Ieth Anderson for so long because I didn’t know what to say to him.

“I once played tennis with Peter Gabriel just because he was standing on the pitch in the same hotel as me.

“I don’t know if he even knew who I was, but I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to touch my tongue. I didn’t want to behave like a fanboy, even though I felt that way.”

The full interview with Harris can be found in the new issue of the Classic Rock magazine, which is now on sale.

Number 271 investigates the making of The Doors ’Morrison Hotel and also shows artists such as Alice Cooper, Band Of Gypsys, Glorious Sons, Suzi Quatro, while there is an oral history of the gothic movement.

Harris and his British Lion bandmates will release their new album The Burning next Friday (January 17), while Iron Maiden returns to the road in May for the next leg of the Legacy Of The Beast tour.

They start with data in Australia and Japan and then return to Europe in the summer – a run with a headline at the UK Download Festival.

Iron Maiden: The Legacy Of The Beast 2020 tour

May 1: Perth RAC Arena, Australia

May 3: Adelaide Entertainment Center, Australia

May 5: Brisbanec Entertainment Center, Australia

May 7: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

May 11: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 19: Tokyo Ticket Pia Arena, Tokyo, Japan

May 20: Tokyo Ticket Pia Arena, Tokyo, Japan

May 22: Osaka Venue TBA, Japan

June 9: Bremen Buergerweide, Germany

June 10: Cologne Rehein-Energie-Stadium, Germany

June 13: Download Festival, UK

June 18: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium

June 20: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

June 23: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany

June 25: Oslo Tons of Rock Festival, Norway

June 27: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

June 30: St Petersburg Ice Palace, Russia

July 2: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia

July 11: Paris La Defense, France

July 18: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

July 23: Lisbon Estadio Nacional, Portugal

July 25: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain