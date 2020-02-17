[steve-harris’s-british-lion-performs-in-fort-lauderdale-(movie)]

Sonic Views has uploaded admirer-filmed online video footage of BRITISH LION‘s February 15 concert at Revolution Dwell in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured music:

01. Lightning



02. Very last Probability



03. A Environment Without Heaven



04. Eyes Of The Youthful

BRITISH LION is the facet venture of Steve Harris, bassist and co-founder of metallic icons IRON MAIDEN.

BRITISH LION kicked off its 1st U.S. tour on January 18 at Ace Café in Orlando, Florida. The trek is hitting a selection of cities, together with San Antonio, Dallas, Memphis and Atlanta, prior to concluding on February 20 in New York.

BRITISH LION‘s second album, “The Burning”, was produced on January 17 in digipack CD, double gatefold vinyl and digital obtain formats via Explorer1 New music (E1).

BRITISH LION contains vocalist Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, Steve Harris on bass and keyboards and drummer Simon Dawson.

Recorded, engineered and mixed at Barnyard Studios by Tony Newton and created by Steve Harris, “The Burning” is crammed with powerful hard rock melodies.

Requested by the Tampa Bay Times what the itch is that BRITISH LION scratches that he does not get in his position with MAIDEN, Harris claimed: “I suppose enjoying compact golf equipment and being near and private with the viewers. I adore participating in major destinations as very well. I delight in them all, and I’m incredibly fortunate that I can do them all. But also, it is really clubs that I by no means played with MAIDEN, even in Europe. There is a famed club referred to as the Milky Way in Amsterdam, which I managed to play with BRITISH LION, but I by no means did that with MAIDEN. There is certainly spots now that I am going to be participating in on this [U.S.] tour that I’ve never ever performed prior to. So it can be all new floor. It truly is a challenge. It truly is good. I like a challenge.”

Concerning what his hopes are for what he can complete on this tour, Harris said: “You will find not more than enough years left in me to consider and do some very long-phrase undertaking, to try out to make positive one thing can be prosperous. That is not what we are doing it for. We are just likely out and obtaining exciting. It really is a great are living band. Men and women really should come and check it out, and have a great night out.”



