[steve-howe-to-launch-new-solo-album-really-like-is]

Steve Howe will launch his hottest solo album, Really like Is, although BMG on April 17. It lands the working day soon after Howe’s forthcoming autobiography, All Our Yesterdays, is revealed via Omnibus on April 16.

In an announcement on his Facebook website page, Howe claims: “It’s an equivalent balance of guitar instrumentals and tracks, which presents a symmetric harmony of the items I do. I perform the lead vocals, electric powered, acoustic & steel guitars plus occasional keyboards, percussion and bass guitar on the instrumentals.”

Howe goes on to state that he is joined by yes singer Jon Davison who materials the harmony vocals, while Howe’s son Dylan equipped all the drums.

“Soon after setting up all the tracks at our have studio, Curtis Schwartz then expanded the opportunities – such as recording Dylan – and designed the mixes ahead of Simon Heyworth mastered the tunes.”