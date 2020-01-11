Steve Irwin greets bush fire animals in a heartbreaking cartoon

Loading...

AUSTRALIA (WFLA) – An Australian artist has published a cartoon on Instagram that breaks her heart. The drawing shows Steve Irwin, greeting animals in the sky that lost their lives in the devastating fires in Australia.

The sketch cost @TheRealSketchyKoala three weeks, she said in her post.

“It is sad to say that I spent about 3 weeks on it and the topic is still relevant.”

More than 120 fires have seared at least 20 million acres of Australia and killed at least 27 people. An estimated one billion animals were also killed.

“I hope that any animals that couldn’t make it to Heaven with Steve Irwin are now being cared for and not having any worry in the world or remembering how they got there.”

@TheRealSketchyKoala

