Steve Martin and Martin Short meet on the screen for the new Hulu comedy series

Comedy greats Steve Martin and Martin Short are reported to find themselves on screen for a new Hulu comedy series.

Long-time friends Martin and Short, known for collaborating on films like Three Amigos and Father of the Bride, will be part of a new executive series produced by This Is Us inventor Dan Fogelman.

The project was announced during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in Pasadena, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

“Hulu’s success in original content is based on highly curated programs from world-class talent,” said Craig Erwich, senior vice president of originals at Hulu. “From the Steve Martin project to orders for the second series from Ramy and Dollface to shows like Little Fires Everywhere, our momentum in the original content is stronger than ever.”

The show is supposed to revolve around three strangers who are obsessed with true crime and are suddenly involved in one.

The project is said to be produced by Disney’s 20th Century Fox TV and is currently untitled. It will be co-created by Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie), while Fogelman’s This Is Us colleague Jess Rosenthal will work as an executive producer alongside Short.

Martin and Short recently wrapped up Steve Martin and Martin Short: An evening you’ll forget for the rest of your life, a musical comedy tour that was transformed into a Netflix special in 2018.

