Steve Martin, Chris Rock Fry The Oscars

The 2020 Academy Awards started on Sunday evening with a lively comedic intro Steve Martin and Chris Rockwho targeted topics ranging from the Iowa Caucuses, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezosand even the academy’s lack of diversity among this year’s nominees.

“There was a major catastrophe a few years ago in which you accidentally read the wrong name, but you guaranteed that this won’t happen this year because the academy switched to the new Iowa Caucus app,” joked Martin The technical difficulties of the Democrats in Iowa trying to weigh their votes with a new app earlier this month.

Martin and Rock then called out various prominent participants, including several former and current nominees, and then Bezos.

“Jeff [Bezos] is so rich that he got divorced and is still the richest man in the world,” said Rock. “He saw Marriage Story and thought it was a comedy.” Then Rock Martin asked if he “wanted to know anything about Mr. Bezos?”

“No, I like my packages to be on time,” Martin replied.

The duo turned this year to the lack of diversity among the nominees, a topic that has brought up hashtags like #OscarsSoWhite and an actress’ protest against the wardrobe in recent years Natalie Portmanwho had the names of directors who were embroidered in this year’s nominations on the edge of a Christian Dior cloak she was wearing tonight.

“There are so many, so many great directors that have been nominated this year,” said Rock.

“I don’t know, Chris, I thought something was missing on the list this year,” said Martin.

“Vaginas?” Rock said as the audience laughed and cheered.

Then they turned Cynthia Erivo, nominated for Best Actress for her performance by Harriet Tubman in Harriet.

“Cynthia did such a great job at Harriet that the academy made her hide all the black nominees.”

In their intro, Martin and Rock mocked the “amazing progress” the academy had made since 1929, when there were no black nominees, until “in 2020 we have one!”.

Watch the video above about ABC.

Do you have a tip we should know? [Email protected]

Entertainment