[Steve McManaman insists Todd Cantwell is ‘not at Liverpool’s level yet’ amid rumours of £30m transfer from Norwich]

Todd Cantwell is not prepared to be part of a club of Liverpool’s amount, in accordance to Steve McManaman.

The Liverpool legend has admitted his shock at experiences linking the Reds with an desire in the Norwich City starlet.

Getty Photographs – Getty Todd Cantwell has been Norwich City’s ideal player in what has been a tricky return to the Premier League

It was claimed previously this week that the Premier League leaders are weighing up a summertime move for 21-year-old Cantwell right after he impressed as Norwich were defeated one- by Jurgen Klopp’s facet at Carrow Highway in excess of the weekend.

It was even prompt Liverpool could be eager to shell out as substantially as £30million for the youngster, who is enjoying in only his 2nd full season with the Canaries.

Cantwell will have gained loads of admirers with his performances this time period. He has been a shining light-weight for the rock-bottom club with six objectives and two helps, emerging as 1 of Daniel Farke’s most critical gamers.

He has been tipped to abide by in the footsteps of James Maddison, who left Norwich for Leicester Metropolis in 2018 and is now a total England global and has been a short while ago joined with a massive-money shift to Manchester United.

Getty Pictures – Getty Cantwell has amazed with his attacking ability and defensive get the job done-charge in Daniel Farke’s Canaries side

But McManaman doubts irrespective of whether Cantwell at present has what it takes to make that leap to a prime-six club.

“In the long run possibly, but I never assume he’s accomplished enough still to warrant enjoying at that stage,” the former Liverpool midfielder wrote in his column for HorseRacing.web.

“I get the truth that he wishes to enjoy at a higher stage. I get the simple fact that he thinks he’s actively playing well in a struggling Norwich staff. Which is fully easy to understand.

“It would shock me if Liverpool had been incredibly fascinated in him, taking into consideration the youthful young ones Liverpool have in and about the squad at that below-23 stage.

“Again, we will hold out and see. I can only choose on experience price what I’ve viewed of Todd Cantwell and he’s performed properly in different games.

“Norwich has a good deal of truly great younger players and have carried out for a quantity of several years so you have to have confidence in what they’re executing down at Carrow Road.”