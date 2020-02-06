Steve McManaman urges Liverpool to sign Philippe Coutinho of Barcelona again after his loan period for Bayern Munich

Steve McManaman would love to see Philippe Coutinho back in Liverpool, but says he needs to regain fans’ trust.

The 27-year-old joined Barcelona for £ 142m in January 2018, and the way he departed angered many supporters in Anfield.

Philippe Coutinho is currently on loan from Bayern Munich

His time in the LaLiga-Club was not successful and he was loaned from Bayern Munich this season.

In his column for HorseRacing.Net, McManaman said: “I wouldn’t mind seeing Coutinho again. He’s a brilliant player, but a lot depends on the economy.

“If they can bring Coutinho back for a reasonable fee and possibly sell a few players who don’t play regularly, it could work.

“There are rumors that Xherdan Shaqiri could leave at the end of the season and Adam Lallana wants to play more often.

“If space was available, I would definitely like Coutinho because he was a wonderful player for Liverpool.” He is a type of player who can change the game if plan A doesn’t work. He has scored some incredible goals for Liverpool and although he would have to win the fans over after asking to leave, most fans would realize how good he was for Liverpool. “

Coutinho seems to be back in the Bundesliga club with six goals and six assists in just 18 games.

McManaman believes that he needs help to get his best.

He added: “He seems a bit lost right now, he needs a little TLC and an arm around his, doesn’t he? So if he wants to go back to Liverpool and the deal was good, I would have no hesitation in taking him back, because he’s a lovable player. “