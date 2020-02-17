[steve-metcalf-will-be-new-hockey-east-commissioner]

Hockey East has named College of New Hampshire Deputy Director of Athletics Steve Metcalf to be its subsequent commissioner.

Metcalf will do well Joe Bertagna, whose deal finishes adhering to this time. It was introduced last 12 months that Hockey East was not renewing Bertagna’s agreement.

Metcalf, at first from England, is in his 23rd yr at UNH, getting served the athletic department in a range of roles, like overseeing internal functions.

“Simply put, Steve is a connector whose know-how of hockey and our league is fantastic,” Drew Marrochello, recent chair of the Hockey East men’s government committee and director of athletics at Boston University, explained in a information release. “He has created potent impressions in numerous unique circles for the duration of his time at UNH, and it was a accurate consensus conclusion to deliver him on as our following commissioner.”

In the deputy role, Metcalf oversaw all interior functions in just the UNH athletic section as effectively as both equally ice hockey applications. He assisted with daily administration of all 20 of the Wildcats’ intercollegiate courses, which include hiring of coaches, personnel administration, budgeting priorities, fundraising initiatives, and monitoring of gender fairness and variety inside the office.

“I would like to thank the lookup committee for giving me this extraordinary chance to guide these types of a prestigious convention,” said Metcalf. “I could not be far more excited to get began and make on interactions all through the fantastic institutions that make up Hockey East.”

“I have recognized Steve for nearly two decades and have generally liked working with him,” Bertagna mentioned. “He is familiar with equally the conference and the NCAA, and he will do a good career for the member institutions and the video game of faculty hockey.”

Across university hockey, the response to Metcalf’s collection has been optimistic.

“Steve Metcalf is a very regarded athletics administrator who has carried out quite a few good matters throughout college or university athletics. I’m excited to do the job along with him in his new position as Hockey East Commissioner, aiding us carry on to elevate faculty hockey to new heights,” claimed NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton.

“It has been my privilege to do the job with Steve, and to get to know him, more than the past two decades,” extra ECAC Hockey Commissioner Steve Hagwell. “He is a first-course unique, who I am particular shall do a huge work in guiding Hockey East. I look forward to working additional carefully with Steve in his new function.”

Hockey East will formally introduce Metcalf on Saturday, March 21, all through Hockey East Championship weekend.