Steve Mills, president of the New York Knicks Fire team

February 4 (UPI) – The New York Knicks broke up with team president Steve Mills, the organization said on Tuesday.

General Manager Scott Perry will temporarily monitor Knicks basketball operations, the team said. The Knicks said it was likely that Mills would be appointed to the board of Madison Square Garden’s independent sports company.

“Steve and I have decided that giving up his role as President of the New York Knicks is the best thing for him,” owner James Dolan said in a statement on Tuesday. “We thank Steve for his many years of service to our organization and look forward to continuing our relationship with him as part of our board.”

The 60-year-old Mills has been President of the Knicks since July 2017. Before he was promoted to this position, he was the executive vice president and general manager of the team.

Mills originally joined the Knicks organization in 1999 as an executive vice president of franchise operations before leaving the company in 2009. Since rejoining the Knicks in 2013, the franchise has set a record of 178-365, the worst in the NBA.

“It was a great honor to represent the Knicks,” said Mills in a statement. “I will always be grateful to Jim for giving me the chance to represent this franchise and I am disappointed that we have not been successful in New York. I would like to thank the staff and players for their hard work during my tenure . I’ll always be a Knicks fan. “

The Knicks 15-36 are the third worst record in the Eastern Conference this season.