Steve-O Says Coronavirus Cancellations Helping him with Book Gigs, No Disasters

Steve-OAll cancellations are well known because of the coronavirus pandemic, but instead of losing … he’s cashing in an uncrowded market and booking show.

The “Jackass” star is at the Gladstones Restaurant near Malibu, and we’re told that because the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, TX is called … a lot of places that suddenly have open dates to fill.

So, Steve-O says his agent has asked if he wants to perform at The Paramount Theater – the venue of his first comedy show, and he can’t do it.

Steve-O told us that he had done the due diligence to make sure he wasn’t a bad decision. That means calling his best friend, Drew.

We broke the story … Dr. still believes Drew said that the horror of COVID-19 was over and people should be careful be reasonable.

Sounds like he told Steve-O the same, and gave him his seal of approval to go to the heart of Texas next week.

Steve-O told us that he plans to meet and greet anyone who comes to his show, but he really is using common sense – elbows and elbows only.

He said that while he was not personally worried about the coronavirus, he was able to keep it safe because he didn’t want to take it and pass it on to someone else – he wasn’t a type of jacket.