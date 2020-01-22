Steve Pagliuca recalls David Stern, the micro-managed investor

When David Stern retired as an NBA commissioner in 2014, he decided to take the next step in investment banking.

So he called one of the largest in the industry, co-owner of Celtics Steve Pagliuca, also the co-chairman of Bain Capital, and asked for a meeting with the board, just to get a grip on the company before he started his own second career.

“As you knew from what he did with the NBA, he was a visionary, but one thing you don’t always see with visionaries is that he really also believed in details,” said Pagliuca, laughing at the resulting investment name Stern opened with business partner John Kosner.

Micromanagement Ventures.

Pagliuca, together with co-owner of Celtics Wyc Grousbeck, was at Radio City Music Hall for Tuesday’s tribute to the deceased commissioner.

He was moved by Magic Johnson‘s speech, and how, when the former Lakers star worried about the recoil about his desire to return to the NBA after being diagnosed with AIDS, Stern told him, “I have this” at a time when the stigma about the disease was his peak.

But above all, Pagliuca could not overcome the obsession of the commissioner with details.

“When we first bought the team, we went to New York for NBA 101, and David said he might be coming,” Pagliuca said. “The marketing man had to talk for about half an hour, but David started and went on for about 28 minutes. Then he turned to the marketing man, but the marketing man said: never mind, you covered it.

“Then they brought the security man in, and David first talked about that, and when he turned to the security man, he said that’s OK, you’ve covered it all,” he said. “That was the case with David. He knew everyone’s job as well as she did. ”

Crowder “a winner”

Jae Crowder has since been in his third team Danny Ainge traded him to Cleveland in 2017 and his fifth overall. And the Grizzlies ahead, still a starter, do the same things that made him as valuable as a Celtic.

“I just think Jae is a winner. He influences winning everywhere he has been,” said Brad Stevens. “I don’t know how many guys have been to the number of places he has played and each of them goes to the play-offs, regardless of what the presale’s expectations are and he only influences winning.

“He cares. He plays at both ends of the field, “he said. “He was one of our first guys we had during the first few years I was here who could play a number of different positions, monitor a number of different positions, and was just very comfortable adding value to winning. So I have always appreciated Jae very much and it is nice to look from afar since he left. He is not a nice guy to prepare to play against. He is a good player. ”

Said the coach of Grizzlies Taylor Jenkins: “A huge impact. I mean from the moment I sat down with him, he was super excited about this opportunity, how clear this was a new role for him. He credits many people he has learned during his trip from Dallas to Boston, Cleveland, Utah, and so far where he can fulfill that leadership role.

“It is clear that he must set a good example on the floor. There are so many things that happen behind the scenes, how he works individually every day, and that sets the tone for the group. But one of the great things I have said a lot is that he has really enabled our young boys to grow – their maturing process. He recognizes how other vets have enabled him to grow, so if he can, our young boys can really grow, and he is a voice these boys can lean on. He was a man I sometimes had to lean on, whether it was in a movie session, in a timeout in the flow of a game. So it is huge for us to have another expansion in the leadership role. ”

Clarity is coming

Robert Williams“Recovery from a hip edema – 22 games and counting, including Wednesday night – remains unbearably gradual. But according to Stevens, the new checkpoint is February 4, when the Celtics center has another meeting with a specialist and has taken a new MRI from his hip. Although not expected before the February 14 all-star break, Stevens thinks there will be some clarity about Williams’ status.

“He ran (Tuesday). Will last (Wednesday) and become lighter and then start running, “said the Celtics coach. “He’s going to hold another meeting and scan on February 4, and at that point we’ll know exactly, or have a better idea, to return to the game.”