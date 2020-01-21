Steve Rothery guest with Dave Foster Band at Dingwalls show in January ...

The Dave Foster Band has confirmed that Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery, in whose solo band Foster is also playing, will be a guest with the band during their headline show at London’s Dingwalls location on 31 January.

“I am very happy that Steve can join us for our very first British headliner show ever”, Foster tells Prog. “I love playing next to him every second in the Steve Rothery Band and it’s a privilege for him to join me, Dinet Poortman and the other guys in the DFB for our show in London. It would be a very memorable night have to be with a few musical surprises. “

The band is supported by rising Norwegian proggers Oak, who will make their very first visit to the UK. Both bands play:

January 31: London Dingwalls

February 1: Manchester Academy 3

February 2: Wolverhampton Robin 2

Tickets are available directly from locations.

The band has also released a new video for the song Pata Dua, the first song from the band’s most recent studio album Nocebo. The video was directed by upcoming film makers Will Cotton and Alex Blackburn and can be seen fully below.

“A few years ago I worked on the video for Mr. So & So’s Bi-Polar with Will and Alex,” Foster adds. “They did a fantastic job and were very easy to work with, so it was not an easy way to work with them again. We are really proud of the Pata Dura video, we wanted to make something as dark as the song is and it turned out to be incredibly good. “

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLoJn03OuiE [/ embed]