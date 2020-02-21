[steve-scalise-shuts-down-keith-ellison-above-regardless-of-whether-‘bernie-bros’-can-be-suggest]

When Minnesota Attorney Common Keith Ellison, a Bernie Sanders supporter, defended so-identified as Bernie Bros on Twitter and asked for examples of the Vermont senator’s backers “being undesirable,” U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise shut him down with just six words and phrases.

“I can consider of an instance,” Scalise tweeted back.

Scalise, a Louisiana congressman and the House Republican minority whip, was just one of various individuals hurt during a 2017 shooting at a apply for the once-a-year congressional baseball activity in Alexandria, Va.

Gunman James Hodgkinson — who was shot by a police officer at the scene and later died from his accidents — was a volunteer for the Vermont senator’s 2016 presidential bid.

Scalise, who was severely injured in the shooting, apparently was referring to the Hdgkinson capturing in response to Ellison’s tweet Wednesday evening.

Ellison tweeted, “I have never ever observed @BernieSanders supporters being unusually necessarily mean or rude. Can another person mail me an illustration of a “Bernie Bro” being lousy. Also, are we holding all candidates dependable for the habits of some of their supporters? Waiting around to hear.”

Twitter end users immediately voiced help for Scalise’s reply, with 1 composing, “Ugh I’m so sorry that you EVEN HAVE TO Sort THIS.”

Ellison is a Sanders surrogate who will be campaigning for the senator in South Carolina this weekend, the campaign announced Thursday afternoon.

Sanders has occur beneath fire in the latest times for the rhetoric of his supporters, significantly his on line “Bernie Bros,” right after Nevada’s effective Culinary Union reportedly claimed it had been “viciously attacked” by the senator’s backers around a flier slamming his “Medicare for All” prepare.

On the debate stage in Las Vegas Wednesday, Sanders offered up a new defense for the vitriol: the Russians.

“All of us keep in mind 2016, and what we keep in mind is efforts by Russians and many others to try to interfere in our election and divide us up,” Sanders reported. “I’m not expressing which is going on, but it would not shock me.”

He also mentioned “99.9%” of his supporters on Twitter are “decent human beings” and that he would “disown” individuals who make “ugly remarks.”