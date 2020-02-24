[Steve Schmidt Compares Bernie Sanders to Trump: We’re Observing the Rise of a ‘Second Cult of Persona in the Country’]

MSNBC political analyst Steve Schmidt has been going off for weeks about what a risk it would be if Bernie Sanders becomes the Democratic nominee for president, and he went off again currently.

Nicolle Wallace and her panel talked about Sanders getting the frontrunner and the increasing scrutiny surrounding him. They showed the clip of Sanders very last night on 60 Minutes talking about how not “everything is bad” in Castro’s Cuba.

Schmidt claimed once again he’s worried about Sanders heading up versus Trump for the reason that persons like the “red-very hot economy” and do not want a “socialist revolution”:

“These positions will be caricatured by Trump and I assume what a good deal of Democrats are stating is that a Bernie Sanders nomination puts the House at threat, that when you glance at the constellation of candidates that gave Democrats their vast majority in 2018 it was from reasonable districts… What a good deal of men and women are observing is a increase now of a second cult pf individuality in the nation. And if there’s only one particular matter that’s worse for democracy than one particular cult of temperament in the state, I would argue perhaps it’s two.”

You can enjoy above, through MSNBC.