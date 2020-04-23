Steve Sisolak reprimands Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s Bizarre Rant

Governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak hit a completely different tone for the threat posed by the corona compared to the mayor of the largest city in his state, Carolyn Goodman, who, just a few hours earlier, had conducted one of the strangest, most shocking interviews in cable history with CNN Anderson Cooper.

Appearing with the same CNN host interviewed by Goodman on Wednesday afternoon – an explosive media moment that made big news in all the wrong ways for Goodman – Sisolak tried to give an air of calm and logic to his public profile. of his state. And he began his interview by returning against the mayor’s push to immediately open the city’s casinos, because, as he claimed, “I think we’ve had viruses for years.”

“Obviously we’re not ready to open up,” Sisolak said softly. “Unfortunately, since you did this interview, we now have 187 deaths in the state of Nevada, but more than 4,100 positive cases. I will not allow the citizens of Nevada, our Nevades, to be used as a control group, a virtual medicine, whatever it wants to call it. I will not allow this. I can tell you our largest trade union, the cooking association 226 lost 11 members. They have already lost 11 members of covid-19. I will do my best to make sure they don’t lose 11 more. “

Cooper then removed Goodman’s absurd allegations and misconceptions to ask a more logical question to the governor. “I’m sure you want to go back to business,” said the CNN host. “But what do you say to those who say, ‘Look, you know, the solution is to keep us all locked in our homes and socially distant.’ Isn’t it worth the pain and cost, financial and personal for people in the long run? “”

“We need a gradual approach to get where we need to go,” Sisolak said. “We managed to keep our numbers as low as they are now, in 187, 41.00 because of that. I have a huge partnership with the vast majority of our citizens. Now there are clearly some who do not see things my way and have resisted. But most elected officials, the mayor of Reno, Hillary Sway, chairman of the Clark County committee, Marilyn Kirkatrick, it only helped me expand my tests and expand the detection and open, open at the right time Las Vegas is a wonderful place. It’s a fun time, it’s a great place to host a conference. Come for a party, extended vacation, whatever it is. And we want to welcome everyone back to Las Vegas. We want to welcome them back to the lights of the film. But this is not today and it is not tomorrow. “

Watch the video above via CNN.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protection]

.