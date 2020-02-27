[Steve Spurrier Headlines SCFHOF Course of 2020]

The South Carolina Football Corridor of Fame (SCFHOF) announces the Course of 2020 and info on the annual enshrinement ceremony. The 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony is established for April 2, 2020 with a 6: 30 pm start at the Hilton Greenville, with SC Condition legendary head mentor and SCFHOF Class of 2013 Inductee Willie Jeffries serving as the Master of Ceremonies.

The Course of 2020 inductees consist of previous University of South Carolina head football mentor Steve Spurrier, tight close Willie Scott and administrator Artwork Baker. SC State’s Robert Porcher and Clemson’s Charlie Waters will also be inducted.

Mentor Steve Spurrier

The Miami Beach, Florida indigenous grew up in Tennessee as a multi-activity star at Science Hill Superior Faculty in Johnson City, Tenn. The 1966 Heisman Trophy winner at the College of Florida (UF) turned a famous collegiate head coach profitable a person ACC Championship (Duke), seven SEC Championships (UF), and a nationwide championship (UF) in a 12-year span.

In 2005, Mentor Spurrier acknowledged the head coaching job at the University of South Carolina. He took the Gamecock software to new heights, leading them to 3 of the four 10-gain seasons in software history, as properly as the school’s only 3 11-earn seasons, prime-10 poll finishes, and its 1st SEC East division title. Whilst there, he also manufactured a first in general NFL draft pick in Jadeveon Clowney. Spurrier led the Gamecocks to 5 straight victories more than in-condition rival Clemson.

Coach Spurrier retired as the winningest mentor in both equally UF and Carolina historical past. Coach Spurrier was inducted into the College Soccer Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and as a mentor in 2017, building him a person of four customers to be inducted as both a participant and a coach. In 2016, Spurrier returned to UF as an ambassador and guide to the athletic office. Coach Spurrier married his faculty sweetheart, Jerri, on Sept. 14,1966. They have four small children-Lisa, Amy, Steve, Jr., and Scott.

Willie Scott

Born and lifted in Newberry, SC as the son of educators at Newberry Superior College, Willie Scott graduated from the College of South Carolina in 1981. Scott guide the workforce in acquiring as a senior in 1980 with 34 receptions for 469 yards. He finished his vocation in the prime 10 on the school’s occupation reception listing, and his 109 yards in the 1980 Gator Bowl was a college record for 30 many years (Alshon Jeffery). His athleticism, blocking capability, and size as a 6’5″ 245-pound tight stop produced him a 1st-spherical pick (threerd player in college record) and 14th overall in the 1981 NFL Draft to the Kansas Town Chiefs. He would be the next initially spherical draft select with Gamecock ties that 12 months, as George Rogers, the Heisman Trophy winner went amount one particular all round to the New Orleans Saints. Scott stayed with the Chiefs through 1985 and then signed with the New England Patriots in 1986 and stayed there until finally 1988.

Given that retiring from participating in, Scott has invested time coaching at the NFL, college or university, and superior school degree. All those coaching stops consist of the New England Patriots, East Carolina, South Carolina Condition, Savannah Point out, and Newberry College. He has also coached at Brookland-Cayce, Calhoun County, Pelion and Saluda Large Colleges.

Willie Scott is a 2006 member of the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and the SEC (Southeastern Convention) Corridor of Fame. In 2004 he was chosen to the South Carolina Athletic Corridor of Fame. He was recognized as portion of the College of South Carolina modern-day era all-time soccer group.

Artwork Baker

The Sumter, South Carolina native is a 1948 graduate of Edmunds High College (now Sumter Large College) and typically recognised for his longtime collegiate assistant and head coaching profession. He is a 1953 graduate of Presbyterian College exactly where he was the starting up halfback for two seasons. Immediately after graduating, he started out his collegiate coaching job as an assistant with his alma mater, Presbyterian School. From there he joined Frank Howard’s employees at Clemson as the RB coach in 1965. Just after an additional assistant coaching job at Texas Tech he returned to South Carolina as the Furman University head mentor in 1973. He would stay at Furman until finally 1977. For the duration of his time there he would use Dick Sheridan (SCFHOF17), Jimmy Satterfield and Bobby Johnson as assistants. They would all turn into long run effective head coaches of the Paladins. In 1978, Coach Baker would be hired by The Citadel as their head soccer mentor and remained there until 1982.

After two extra assistant coaching positions at East Carolina (1983) and Florida Point out (1984) he returned to East Carolina as head soccer coach in 1985. Mentor Baker retired from coaching in 1988 and returned to South Carolina as the Affiliate Athletics Director for Enhancement and Gamecock Club Director at the College of South Carolina. He remained at that position for 6 and a 50 % years, retiring on June 30, 1995. Baker is on the Board of Administrators for the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and a 1995 class member. Coach Baker at 90 several years young, has just lately moved again to Sumter, SC with his wife Edith.